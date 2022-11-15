GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Will Howard started for Kansas State against West Virginia, leading the Wildcats to a 48-31 victory on Saturday in Morgantown, following a leg injury suffered last week by starter Adrian Martinez. As Fitz explains, even when Martinez is available again for the Wildcats, there will be no controversy about who gets the start for the Wildcats if you ask the Cats' two QBs. Why? Because there's no room for selfishness in a friendship that shows support for each other no matter who is on the field for the offense.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO