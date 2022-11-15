Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff
A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
WKRN News 2
Former Sen. Brian Kelsey pleads guilty to violating campaign finance laws, defrauding FEC
Kelsey had previously proclaimed his innocence, pleading not guilty last year and calling the case a “political witch hunt.”
