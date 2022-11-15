ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Lincoln Riley hints USC WRs Jordan Addison, Mario Williams could be limited against UCLA

Coming off last Friday's 55-16 win over Colorado, Lincoln Riley and USC head to the Rose Bowl for a rivalry matchup Saturday night with UCLA. With an opportunity to clinch a Pac-12 Championship Game berth with a win over the Bruins, Riley said he will not force star wide receivers Jordan Addison and Mario Williams into a heavy workload following their injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Preview: UCLA v. Baylor

Will UCLA be fighting off a hangover effect from the deflating loss against Illinois? Will it be able to to step up to the spotlight or be a deer in the headlights again?
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Lincoln Riley reflects on leaving Oklahoma: 'I know I hurt people ... I wish I could get it back, but I can't'

Lincoln Riley’s first season at USC has been successful by all accounts. The No. 7 Trojans (9-1) have already doubled their win total from a season ago (four) and enter Saturday’s rivalry matchup with No. 16 UCLA a win away from clinching a Pac-12 Championship game berth. However, despite his early successes in Los Angeles, Riley regrets how his five-year tenure at Oklahoma ended a year ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: ISO highlights of 2023 USC CB priority target Rodrick Pleasant

One of USC's remaining priority recruits in the 2023 recruiting class is four-star Serra (Calif.) cornerback Rodrick Pleasant. The Trojans remain firmly in the mix along with UCLA, Oregon, Cal, Boston College, Miami, Penn State and Michigan. Above you can watch isolation highlights from three games of Pleasant's senior year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

60K+
Followers
397K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy