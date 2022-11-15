ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Judge drops 4 of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein at trial

By ANDREW DALTON
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PD9yq_0jBxLh2m00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The judge at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein dropped four of the 11 sexual assault charges against the movie mogul Tuesday after prosecutors said they would not proceed with the counts involving one of his accusers.

Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench dismissed two counts of forcible rape and two counts of forcible oral copulation against the 70-year-old Weinstein.

The move had appeared likely since the trial's opening statements three weeks ago, when prosecutors during opening statements only mentioned four women Weinstein was charged with assaulting, leaving out the accuser identified in an indictment as Jane Doe #5.

The prosecutors at first kept the charges in place and left open the possibility that the woman would testify, while Weinstein's defense had sought a definitive decision on the issue.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has not provided an explanation for why they opted to leave the woman out of the trial.

The remaining charges against Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for a conviction in New York, are two counts of rape and five other sexual assault counts.

He has pleaded not guilty and has said he didn't engage in non-consensual sex.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Driver arrested in sheriff's recruits crash is released

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Citing the need for further investigation, authorities released a 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer after the SUV he was reportedly driving veered into the wrong lane and crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits who were on a training run, injuring 25 of them.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WSB Radio

Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

Dodgers non-tender former MVP Cody Bellinger after another rough year at plate

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger is a free agent earlier than anyone could have expected when he won the NL MVP award back in 2019. The Dodgers plan to non-tender Bellinger, opting to let him hit free agency rather than pay him an arbitration salary projected to land around $18 million, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy