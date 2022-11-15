Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
myscience.org
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.
News-Medical.net
New breakthrough could help spot lung cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes
Scientists investigating the mechanics of the early stages of lung cancer have identified a new potential treatment, which could also aid early detection of the disease. Levels of a key protein – called TLR2 – in tumors was found to predict a patient's survival after being diagnosed with lung cancer, a study shows.
Healthline
Dermatomyositis and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Dermatomyositis is an inflammatory disease that mainly affects the muscles and skin. While there’s no cure for dermatomyositis, the condition can be managed through measures like medications and physical therapy. Having dermatomyositis is associated with various complications and risks. One of these is an increased likelihood of developing cancers,...
TODAY.com
Why do colon cancer tumors grow so fast? Study identifies new gene that may play a role
A newly identified colon cancer gene may drive the disease by making the environment in the vicinity of tumors more hospitable to them, researchers say. The gene, which appears to speed tumor growth by pumping up inflammation around it, may offer insights into lifestyle changes, as well as potential therapies, to help slow growth down, according to the report published in Nature Communications.
Healthline
Treatment Options for Bladder Cancer
Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation are some of the treatments for bladder cancer. The treatments used depend on your cancer’s stage and grade, your age, and your overall health. There are several different treatment options for bladder cancer. Which one is recommended to you can depend on many factors, including:
Medical News Today
Lung cancer: Novel drug shows promise in early-stage clinical trials
Fusion of the ROS-1 gene with other genes accounts for about 0.9–2.6% of non-small cell lung cancers, the most common form of lung cancer. FDA-approved drugs, such as crizotinib and entrectinib, that target the ROS-1 fusion protein show antitumor activity, but the emergence of resistance to these drugs is common.
ajmc.com
Shorter Time to Treatment Is Associated With Worse OS in Multiple Myeloma, Study Finds
The study highlights a need for further research into potential contributors, including the possibility that sicker patients may receive more prompt treatment. Patients who received treatment for multiple myeloma (MM) within 7 days of diagnosis had worse overall survival (OS) outcomes than those who initiated therapy more than 30 days after diagnosis, according to a recent study published in Leukemia Research.
Healthline
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
Healthline
Overview of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC)
What is non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)?. Your bladder is a flexible, sac-like organ located in front of your pelvis. After your kidneys make urine, the liquid travels to your bladder, where it’s stored until it leaves your body. Your bladder is made of several layers. From the inside...
CNBC
How the speed of the Covid vaccine breakthrough is changing the way Pfizer thinks about the future
Pfizer's chief business innovation officer Aamir Malik says the pace of the Covid vaccine development has led the pharmaceutical giant to rethink how long it should take to bring new drugs to market. From AI to redesign of clinical trials, the pharma company sees the potential to cut years off...
New protein discovery could aid in lung cancer treatment
According to a recent study, the levels of a protein named "TLR2" in tumors can indicate whether a patient would survive after being diagnosed with lung cancer, according to a press release published by the University of Edinburgh. A collaboration of researchers from the University of Edinburgh, University College London,...
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Imjudo With Imfinzi and Chemo for Metastatic NSCLC Without Certain Genetic Mutations
Imjudo, Imfinzi and chemotherapy improved overall and progression-free survival in certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Imjudo (tremelimumab) in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab) and platinum-based chemotherapy for the treatment of adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) genomic tumor aberrations.
curetoday.com
Biomarker Testing Provides 'Real Potential' to Manage Lung Cancer
Identifying genetic mutations in lung cancer has allowed researchers to develop treatments that target specific biomarkers over the past 20 years, but more research is needed to further the space. The use of biomarkers in lung cancer has grown by leaps and bounds from where it was 20 years ago.
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Adcetris Plus Chemotherapy for Children With High-Risk Hodgkin Lymphoma
The Food and Drug Administration approved Adcetris plus chemotherapy for pediatric patients with classical high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) plus standard-of-care chemotherapy for the treatment of children aged 2 years and older with high-risk classical Hodgkin lymphoma that has not previously been treated.
MedicalXpress
Developing a promising new cancer therapy based on natural killer cells
Immune checkpoint inhibitors such as Keytruda and Opdivo work by unleashing the immune system's T cells to attack tumor cells. Their introduction a decade ago marked a major advance in cancer therapy, but only 10% to 30% of treated patients experience long-term improvement. In a paper published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI), scientists at Albert Einstein College of Medicine describe findings that could bolster the effectiveness of immune-checkpoint therapy.
cgtlive.com
High-risk Leukemia and MDS Expanded Cell Therapy Trial Completes Phase 2 Enrollment
ExCellThera is in the process of the expanding the studies into new trial sites in the United States and Europe. The phase 2 clinical trial (NCT04103879) for ExCellThera’s ECT-001, an investigational cell therapy intended to treat patients with high-risk leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), has completed patient enrollment.1. ECT-001...
CNBC
Moderna says new Covid booster better against omicron BA.5, triggers immune response against BQ.1.1
Moderna found that its new booster triggered five times more antibodies against omicron BA.5 than the old vaccines in people with prior Covid infections. The boosters triggered more than six times more antibodies against BA.5 in people without prior infections. Moderna said it also found the new booster triggered robust...
Phys.org
FDA-approved cholesterol medicine may help prevent antibiotic resistance
Antimicrobial resistance, including bacteria that have evolved to defy antibiotics, is one of the top 10 global public health threats humanity faces, according to the World Health Organization. A Penn State-led multidisciplinary collaboration may have found a solution in cholestyramine, an oral drug already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reduce cholesterol levels and remove bile acids associated with liver diseases.
News-Medical.net
Cell competition could be responsible for cancer relapses, study shows
A normal process called cell competition, in which healthy tissues eliminate unhealthy cells, could be responsible for cancer relapses in patients months or years after they were declared cancer-free, a new study by UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center researchers suggests. The findings, published in Cancer Discovery, could lead to better...
