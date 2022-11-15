ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Rob Sand wins Iowa Auditor race as opponent concedes

Democrat Rob Sand will win reelection to a second term as Iowa Auditor, after his Republican opponent Todd Halbur conceded Friday afternoon. Sand received 2,893 more votes than Halbur in one of the closest races in Iowa this midterm election. Sand received 600,719 votes while Halbur got 597,826 votes. Sand...
Dispensary owners excited about recreational marijuana in Missouri

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Missouri and Maryland are becoming the 20th and 21st states to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana. In Missouri, medical marijuana was originally legalized in 2018. Even though the state passed recreational use, a lot of northeast Missouri counties voted no on the amendment. Leaders...
Recreational marijuana could cause issues for Kirksville schools

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Legal sales of cannabis are expected to start in February in Missouri. Last week, Amendment 3 passed with 53.1% of the vote, but some Heartland community members are concerned about how this could affect the schools. Missouri officials still haven't released any public details about how...
Record enrollment growth reported at community colleges in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Education released a new report showing fall enrollment at the state's 15 community colleges experienced a slight rebound following several years of decreases. According to the 2022 Fall Enrollment Report, enrollment across Iowa’s community colleges increased by 502 students...
Gov. Parson announces $410 million in community water infrastructure grants

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — On Friday, Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help communities in the state improve drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure as well as lead service line inventories. "We knew this program was critically needed for...
