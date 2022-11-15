Read full article on original website
Research in neurosciences and social sciences shows that 85% of brain development takes place in the first 5 years of life. In particular, the first 3 years of life is vital to awaken children’s potential. To call attention to this important phase of a child’s development and to renew commitments to early childhood care and education, over 2,500 participants from 147 countries gathered at the World Conference, including heads of states, ministers, educators and experts.
Digital skills are key for literacy teaching in the twenty-first century. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, demonstrated that many educators have limited capacities in using technologies for instruction and would benefit from locally relevant, structured training in this area. This is true of Côte d'Ivoire, as it is of many other places.
BEIJING (AP) — Performances have been suspended at one of Beijing’s oldest and most renowned theaters as part of a new wave of shop and restaurant closures in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital. The Jixiang Theater in the downtown Wangfujing shopping district was originally built in 1906 and recently moved to its present location on the 8th floor of a shopping mall that also houses shops and a fast food restaurant. It is famed for performances of Peking opera and other traditional art forms. Performances were due to resume Nov. 27, but such dates for re-opening have frequently been extended. China reported 24,263 new cases Saturday, 515 of them in Beijing. The vast majority were asymptomatic.
