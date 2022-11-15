Read full article on original website
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
ktoy1047.com
AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
Kait 8
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
And The Most Expensive Restaurant in Arkansas is? What About Texas?
We all love the idea of getting all dressed up and going out to a wonderful restaurant for a special occasion like an anniversary, birthday or graduation. But have you ever been to a really pricey restaurant? We found the most expensive restaurant in the state of Arkansas. We also found the most expensive restaurant in Texas and Oklahoma.
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
Kait 8
Arkansas Attorney General announces $5 million allocation to law enforcement
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – More help for law enforcement across Arkansas could be coming soon. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said $5 million would be allocated to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the Precision Driving Training Complex. Content partner KATV reported the...
7-Brew Coffee & Gusano's Pizza | What central Arkansas restaurants are opening and closing
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s an exciting time for Arkansas’ food scene. So many new restaurants are opening locations here and others are now expanding. And while there’s been a lot of good food news, this week’s Eat It Up comes with a side of sad news regarding restaurant closures!
magnoliareporter.com
Fire Ant quarantine to include seven new Arkansas counties
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin,...
talkbusiness.net
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
Wait, What? Outdated Laws In The Great State of Texas
Can you believe it? Texas, just like other states, still has laws on the books that can get you fined or even jailed for doing some of the dumbest stuff. If you own a horse in Texarkana, you better not do this at night. Keep reading to find out what...
Keeping the legacy of North Little Rock's forgotten jockey alive
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Long before Argenta was filled with murals and restaurants, it was home to Alonzo Clayton— However, Alonzo was quickly on the move as a child. “He ran away from home when he was 10 years old. He had tried making money as a shoeshine and he just got frustrated,” said Sandra Taylor Smith, Director of the North Little Rock Commission.
KARK
Zach Williams, Luke Jones still deciding on 2023 return
FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive end Zach Williams and offensive tackle Luke Jones are still deciding on a possible return to Arkansas in 2023. Williams is a senior while Jones is a redshirt senior. Both were prep standouts in Little Rock. Williams attended Joe T. Robinson while Jones played at Pulaski Academy. Williams has never redshirted while Jones did in his first semester at Notre Dame. Following that semester, Jones transferred to Arkansas. Due the NCAA allowing a COVID year both are eligible to play one more season with the Hogs.
Getting to know newly elected Little Rock Director Andrea Lewis
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock will soon have a new board director after Andrea Lewis replaces the current ward 6 director, Doris Wright. "Growing up I saw my dad run and he was on city council for years. My mom was on the school board all my elementary years," said Lewis.
5newsonline.com
How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
KTLO
Medical marijuana sales surpass 40,000 pounds
Among the states 38 dispensaries, eligible Arkansans spent $23.4 million on medical marijuana in October to obtain 4,588 pounds.A monthly breakdown of sales, provided by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, shows Plant Family Therapeutics of Mountain Home having sold 185.55 pounds in October, while six dispensaries sold more than 200 pounds.
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
mdmh-conway.com
Little Rock and North Little Rock are both considering raising police compensation
Little Rock, Arkansas – After the recent elections, central Arkansas’ cities are concentrating on their next budgets, which may include pay increases and new patrol cars for the local police. The emphasis on law enforcement support comes at a time when police departments nationwide, including those in Arkansas,...
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0