Missouri State

Feds launch investigation into Missouri's treatment of mental health disabilities

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced an investigation into Missouri’s use of skilled nursing facilities to house people with mental illnesses. The department will investigate possible violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act to determine if the state “unnecessarily institutionalizes adults with serious mental illness” by placing them in nursing homes, according to the announcement.
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Missouri using data from Fish & Wildlife Service. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Missouri from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
