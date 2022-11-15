Read full article on original website
St. Louis issues boil order as $410M in Missouri ARPA funds flow for water infrastructure
(The Center Square) – On the same day St. Louis issued a precautionary boil water advisory for most of downtown, the city’s application for federal funds distributed by the state for a drinking water project was denied. Missouri announced allocation of $410 million in American Rescue Plan Act...
Feds launch investigation into Missouri's treatment of mental health disabilities
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced an investigation into Missouri’s use of skilled nursing facilities to house people with mental illnesses. The department will investigate possible violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act to determine if the state “unnecessarily institutionalizes adults with serious mental illness” by placing them in nursing homes, according to the announcement.
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Missouri using data from Fish & Wildlife Service. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Four years after riot, Missouri moving inmates back into prison
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri prison officials have reopened a shuttered prison as they reshuffle plans for a new staff training facility. The Missouri Department of Corrections moved inmates into the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron last week, leaving behind a neighboring prison that will someday become an academy for correctional officers, said agency spokeswoman Karen Pojmann.
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Missouri from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Missouri
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Missouri using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
