Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting
Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
Employers are now ‘ghosting’ applicants in tight labor market – and that’s not all bad | Gene Marks
It’s rude to end a relationship in radio silence, but it provides insight into a company’s culture and how it treats its employees
Gopuff told hundreds of customer service workers via Zoom that their jobs have been eliminated
More than 200 employees on Gopuff's customer service team were laid off recently. The company says this round of cuts was part of July layoffs that affected 10% of the workforce. The recent cuts were carried out in October for "legal and organizational" reasons, Gopuff said. Gopuff workers were let...
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
allnurses.com
Applied for 100 positions but no job
Specializes in Med Surg, Tele, ICU, Ortho. Has 30 years experience. I am a new nurse BSN graduate, just passed the NCLEX, and a career changer. I am getting lots of interviews but I never seem to be the "right fit" for the position. I have applied for about 100 different positions. I am also getting lots of calls from recruiters who want me to pass their names to my friends and former professors. I am feeling really frustrated with the Job Search and getting very discouraged. What should I be focusing my efforts on?
20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000
How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential -- even if they don't start at that pay....
Employee tracking: From your keystrokes to your emails, here’s what your employer can see
(NEXSTAR) – At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many transitioned to working from home. This not only took them out of the office, it gave them a chance to wear their pajamas, tend to their children, and any number of other things around their home while on the clock. It also seemed to open the floodgates to new – sometimes unknown – surveillance by employers.
Employees care about their workplace well-being just as much as salary when it comes to finding a new job
Companies are falling short.
How to write a military to civilian CV
Brought to you by CV Writers in association with Guardian Jobs. It is one thing to transition your career from say a customer service manager to a fundraiser. However, probably the greatest contrast in any form of career change is for someone from the military looking for their first civilian role. Not only is the the military unique in many of the jobs people undertake, but because many go straight into the military after school or or University, they may not have any experience of a career in what most of us would consider normal life.
Here's the salary breakdown for the University of Chicago Booth School of Business' class of 2022 including bonuses
The Booth School of Business is No. 1 on US News & World Report's 2023 business-school rankings. A Booth student's annual cost of attendance is estimated at about $115,062. Here are the latest salaries — including signing bonuses — of Booth's class of 2022. Despite news of a...
actionlifemedia.com
Emotional Intelligence: The Key to Great Leadership
Do you want to make a positive impact on those you lead?. In a recent statistic, 11% of HR leaders claim that they have the edge to take over leadership roles. To have great leadership, you need to understand how to handle powerful emotions and how to recognize them in others.
How to Make the Most of Your Employee Benefits
If you have employee benefits, you've probably heard the common advice to max out your retirement accounts, secure the best health insurance, and take all of your paid leave. While that all sounds relatively straightforward, there are often multiple benefits options to choose from—and if you don't know how to take advantage of all that's available to you, you could be wasting a significant amount of your compensation package.
Next Avenue
Caregiving When You're an Only Child
Without siblings, many decisions about caring for a parent may fall to you. For adult children, caregiving for their parents as they age and decline is an inevitable rite of passage. But only children who have to be caregivers face a different burden compared to those who were raised in a family with one or more siblings willing to share the duties and stressors. Only children often have to do it all.
The Importance Of Reconciliation
Reconciliation is an important process that helps people repair the damage that has been done between them. Reconciliation is important because it helps people to build trust and cooperation, which are key ingredients for a healthy and successful society.
