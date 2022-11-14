ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting

Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
allnurses.com

Applied for 100 positions but no job

Specializes in Med Surg, Tele, ICU, Ortho. Has 30 years experience. I am a new nurse BSN graduate, just passed the NCLEX, and a career changer. I am getting lots of interviews but I never seem to be the "right fit" for the position. I have applied for about 100 different positions. I am also getting lots of calls from recruiters who want me to pass their names to my friends and former professors. I am feeling really frustrated with the Job Search and getting very discouraged. What should I be focusing my efforts on?
GOBankingRates

20 Hot Jobs That Pay More Than $150,000

How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential -- even if they don't start at that pay....
The Guardian

How to write a military to civilian CV

Brought to you by CV Writers in association with Guardian Jobs. It is one thing to transition your career from say a customer service manager to a fundraiser. However, probably the greatest contrast in any form of career change is for someone from the military looking for their first civilian role. Not only is the the military unique in many of the jobs people undertake, but because many go straight into the military after school or or University, they may not have any experience of a career in what most of us would consider normal life.
actionlifemedia.com

Emotional Intelligence: The Key to Great Leadership

Do you want to make a positive impact on those you lead?. In a recent statistic, 11% of HR leaders claim that they have the edge to take over leadership roles. To have great leadership, you need to understand how to handle powerful emotions and how to recognize them in others.
Real Simple

How to Make the Most of Your Employee Benefits

If you have employee benefits, you've probably heard the common advice to max out your retirement accounts, secure the best health insurance, and take all of your paid leave. While that all sounds relatively straightforward, there are often multiple benefits options to choose from—and if you don't know how to take advantage of all that's available to you, you could be wasting a significant amount of your compensation package.
Next Avenue

Caregiving When You're an Only Child

Without siblings, many decisions about caring for a parent may fall to you. For adult children, caregiving for their parents as they age and decline is an inevitable rite of passage. But only children who have to be caregivers face a different burden compared to those who were raised in a family with one or more siblings willing to share the duties and stressors. Only children often have to do it all.
Dorothy Writes

The Importance Of Reconciliation

Reconciliation is an important process that helps people repair the damage that has been done between them. Reconciliation is important because it helps people to build trust and cooperation, which are key ingredients for a healthy and successful society.

