It is one thing to transition your career from say a customer service manager to a fundraiser. However, probably the greatest contrast in any form of career change is for someone from the military looking for their first civilian role. Not only is the the military unique in many of the jobs people undertake, but because many go straight into the military after school or or University, they may not have any experience of a career in what most of us would consider normal life.

10 DAYS AGO