skyhinews.com
33 nonprofits expected to participate in this year’s Festival of Trees
After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Fraser River Valley Lions Club’s Festival of Trees will return from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. This will be Lions Club’s 17th Festival and it promises to be bigger than ever. Everyone is welcome to attend the Festival at the Grand Park Community Recreation Center, located at 1 Main St. in Fraser.
skyhinews.com
Grand Lake delays discussion on marijuana regulation
The Grand Lake Board of Trustees had planned on discussing marijuana ordinances at their Nov. 14 meeting, but because the passage of their three related ballot questions remained in doubt a week after Election Day, they moved the discussion to their next meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. The results of...
skyhinews.com
Granby Ranch joins Bluebird Backcountry on Indy Pass
The Indy Pass, a multi-mountain ski pass featuring independent resorts, announced Tuesday that Granby Ranch will join their program for the 2022-23 season. Bluebird Backcountry, which sits just outside of Grand County between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs, joined the Indy Pass in September. Granby Ranch will blackout the Christmas holiday...
skyhinews.com
Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar returns to Grand Lake
The 2022 Olde Fashioned Holiday Craft Bazaar will be held the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25 and 26. The Grand Arts Council is hosting the event, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 and from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. on Nov. 26. Shoppers can visit the bazaar in the Historic Grand Lake Community House, located at 1025 Grand Ave. in Grand Lake. This is the 32nd year of the Craft Bazaar.
skyhinews.com
Friends of the Grand County Library recognize Kremmling residents
On Oct. 22, Friends of the Grand County Library recognized Kremmling residents Larry Banman and Pete Beres as Friends of the Year for their many years of volunteer service and assistance at the Friends annual pancake breakfasts during Kremmling Days. Friends treasurer and Kremmling resident Melitta White presented Banman and Beres with gifts of appreciation and certificates for their years of volunteer service during the organization’s annual membership meeting held at the Granby Library.
skyhinews.com
Community invited to say goodbye to long-time residents on Nov. 20
The community is invited to say goodbye to long-time Grand County residents Skip and Carol Schroer, who will be leaving Hot Sulphur Springs for their second retirement in Montrose later in November. Skip taught social studies at Middle Park High School from 1970 until his retirement in 1996. Carol has been the beloved “story lady” at the Hot Sulphur Springs Library dating back to when it was still in its first location in a closet at the courthouse.
skyhinews.com
Grand Nordic Corner: Gearing up for a great Nordic season
Nature keeps teasing us! We get 2 inches one day, 3 the next, then a sunny or windy day! But it is all starting to pile up. Some areas around Winter Park and Fraser already have skiable trails, just don’t break out your good skis yet! The higher areas leading to the waterboard roads are getting savvy, early-season skiers and snowshoers already with their older gear, and very little is melting anymore.
skyhinews.com
‘Unprecedented’ partnership with CDOT could solve two big issues in Steamboat
The Yampa Valley may have a long-awaited plan to build a child care facility in Steamboat Springs through a partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation that would also net the agency employee housing for snowplow drivers. In a joint meeting between City Council and county commissioners on Tuesday, Nov....
skyhinews.com
Brook trout record set in Grand County broken again
Granby resident Tim Daniel broke a 75-year old record by catching a 23.25 inch-long brook trout that weighed 7.84 pounds in Monarch Lake on May 23, but only four months later, Larry Vickers and Matt Smiley of Lake City both caught bigger brook trout a week apart from each other.
skyhinews.com
Final Grand County vote totals cause little change in results
Grand County released its final unofficial vote count Thursday, Nov. 17, with a batch of 94 ballots that did not change the outcomes of any races. Clerk and Recorder Sara Rosene wrote in an email that 22 ballots came from other counties’ drop boxes, 10 came from the General Mail Facility in Denver, 33 of 124 rejected ballots were cured and 29 ballots from the “cure batch” that were held back to protect voter privacy.
skyhinews.com
Granby man arrested for felony drug possession
Grand County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Granby resident Joshua Stonerock Oct. 19 for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief and a misdemeanor harassment. Deputies had a warrant for Stonerock’s arrest and one observed his vehicle at a hotel in unincorporated...
