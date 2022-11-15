Read full article on original website
Related
‘I wouldn’t stand in a room with someone misogynistic, racist, or homophobic’: Stephen Graham on prejudice, social realism, and Matilda
Stephen Graham is showing off his newly bulging biceps. “He’s like Popeye,” says his wife, Hannah Walters, on her way to the fridge. “Just give him a can and he pops it and crushes it.” It’s breakfast time in the couple’s home in a former mining town in Leicestershire, and the This Is England star is being teased by the love of his life, as he chats to me from the kitchen counter.He does have impressive (tattooed) muscles to show off, though, as a result of intensive training for the role of a hardened pugilist in the forthcoming A Thousand...
TV tonight: enter the twisted world of the 1989 Miss Mexico pageant
Expect much more than tiaras and tantrums in BBC Four drama, Señorita 89. Plus: it’s Blackpool week on Strictly. Here’s what to watch this evening
David Arquette Talks ‘Anti-Woke’ Role in Dakota Pipeline Movie ‘On Sacred Ground’ [Exclusive]
Actor David Arquette discussed his role of big oil executive Elliot James in the film 'On Sacred Ground' which recounts the early days of the Standing Rock protests.
‘Sister Wives’: All of Robyn Kids Still Live at Home — How Old Are Robyn’s Children?
What are Robyn Brown and Kody Brown's kids doing in 2022? Gwendlyn Brown confirms that all five of Robyn's kids are still at home. How old are they now?
Comments / 0