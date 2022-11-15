ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

20 people, including employees, convicted in California DMV corruption cases

By Megan Camponovo
 3 days ago

Over a dozen people in California were convicted and sentenced in connection to a series of Department of Motor Vehicle corruption cases throughout the state, including in the Los Angeles area, according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said in a news release that the 20 defendants included DMV employees, owners of trucking schools, the affiliates who bribed them and various others who conspired to bribe employees, KTLA sister station KTXL reports.

According to the DOJ, they were charged with various crimes including, “bribery of public officials, identity fraud, unauthorized access of computers, and conspiracies to commit those offenses.”

The actions of the defendants reportedly helped put unqualified commercial drivers who operated large commercial vehicles on highways despite the drivers not passing their written and driving tests. Employees would accept bribes to enter fraudulent scores for those who did not pass their tests and in some cases had not even taken the test, according to the DOJ.

DMV workers accepted bribes in Torrance, Lincoln Park offices, federal prosecutors say

Various trucking schools looked for DMV employees that they could bribe so students that failed or were unqualified could get their licenses, the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, “hundreds of fraudulent commercial driver license permits and licenses were issued as a part of these schemes.”

The conspiracies occurred throughout California, taking place in the Los Angeles area, the Central Valley and Eureka, the DOJ said.

Comments / 95

EB Chavez
3d ago

Sadly, I can't say that I'm shocked. I hope they all get prosecuted and everyone involved is punished.So what now? Are they going to invalidate all those commercial licenses? DMV personnel should be held to high standards. who they are affiliated with reflects back on them.

Reply
50
Truth Shall Set You Free !
3d ago

And let’s look into all the illegal immigrants who now have California I’d and driver’s license DMV needs to be reformed clear the shelf’s out of the DMV Employees THEY SET EXAMPLES and everyone else follows

Reply(10)
59
AP_001990.6a51245f328f4c36bb14d575182d939f.1503
3d ago

All these accident happening on the road with big rigs. America don’t get the hint we are short in everything, the answer is not to bring illegals here to solve the problems , because it don’t take them long to realize they are being screwed too, it’s about the pay not cheap labor

Reply(2)
19
