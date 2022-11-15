ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Sees Fit With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including starting pitcher, as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney officially became free agents last week. The club wasted no time by reportedly re-signing Kershaw to a one-year contract worth an estimated $20 million. Even with the left-hander...
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers ‘Still Believe In’ Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger took MLB by storm when he was called up to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, earning an All-Star Game selection and National League Rookie of the Year honors. The former fourth-round draft pick continued to shine in 2018 and enjoyed his best season the following year when he slugged 47 home runs and took home the NL MVP Award.
Dodgers Non-Tender Edwin Ríos, Cody Bellinger & Luke Williams

The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams on Friday, making each of the three a free agent. That additionally brought the Dodgers 40-man roster to 35 players, though that does not include Clayton Kershaw. He reportedly agreed to re-sign for the 2023 season but the deal has not yet been made official.
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers From Boston Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Jake Reed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox, giving them 38 players on their 40-man roster. Reed first joined the Dodgers organization in June 2021 when he was signed to a Minor League contract after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. Reed went...
Dodgers Video: Chris Taylor Stars In ‘Meet The Pets’

Several Los Angeles Dodgers players have pets at home, including Chris Taylor, who along with his fiancée Mary Keller, have two dogs. One of which is Charlotte, a shepherd mix that Taylor has had since the midway point of the 2021 season. Charlotte was the subject of a “Meet...
Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered & Becomes Free Agent

After struggling through another season, Cody Bellinger was viewed by many as a candidate to be non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is 5 p.m. PT on Friday. In three season since being voted MVP, Bellinger has failed to produce at expected...
Dodgers Legend Steve Garvey Presented Rawlings Gold Glove Legacy Award

On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Dodgers legendary first baseman Steve Garvey was bestowed the Rawlings Gold Glove Legacy Award, honoring the 10-time All-Star and 1974 National League MVP for a storied career in Major League Baseball and spectacular defense. The Gold Glove Legacy Award was “dedicated to someone whose legacy...
Walker Buehler Excited Clayton Kershaw Re-Signing With Dodgers

When MLB free agency began in full earnest last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers quickly went to work by reportedly re-signing Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract worth an estimated $17-20 million. The agreement came to fruition shortly after the team opted not to extend the left-hander the $19.65 million...
Should Julio Urías Win 2022 NL Cy Young Award?

Julio Urías was named among the finalists for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award, along with Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara and the Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried. Entering the 2022 season, none of them were expected to be Cy Young finalists in a league that includes the likes of Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler, Zack Wheeler and more elite pitchers, but all three of the finalists proved themselves worthy of the honor.

