Julio Urías was named among the finalists for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award, along with Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara and the Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried. Entering the 2022 season, none of them were expected to be Cy Young finalists in a league that includes the likes of Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler, Zack Wheeler and more elite pitchers, but all three of the finalists proved themselves worthy of the honor.

2 DAYS AGO