Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner & Julio Urías Receive Votes For 2022 NL MVP
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was voted the runaway winner of the 2022 National League MVP Award, though the Los Angeles Dodgers were represented by Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Julio Urías on the final ballot. Freeman earned six votes for second and third place,...
MLB Free Agency Rumors: Justin Verlander Sees Fit With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several needs to address this offseason, including starting pitcher, as Clayton Kershaw, Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney officially became free agents last week. The club wasted no time by reportedly re-signing Kershaw to a one-year contract worth an estimated $20 million. Even with the left-hander...
Andrew Friedman: Dodgers ‘Still Believe In’ Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger took MLB by storm when he was called up to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, earning an All-Star Game selection and National League Rookie of the Year honors. The former fourth-round draft pick continued to shine in 2018 and enjoyed his best season the following year when he slugged 47 home runs and took home the NL MVP Award.
Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Trade Considered Possibility At Non-Tender Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have several players eligible for salary arbitration this offseason, including Cody Bellinger, who many believe is a candidate to be non-tendered and become a free agent. Teams have until 5 p.m. PT on Friday to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Bellinger’s future with the Dodgers has...
Dodgers News: Vin Scully Estate Gifts Donations To Fordham Prep School & Fordham University
Longtime and late Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully left a sizable gift to his alma mater in the form of a $1 million donation to Fordham Prep School. It was gifted on behalf of the Vin Scully Estate. Before becoming the iconic radio and TV voice of the Dodgers,...
Cody Bellinger Rumors: Toronto Blue Jays Among Interested Teams If Non-Tendered By Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have to make their official decision on whether or not they will non-tender Cody Bellinger by 5 p.m. PT on Friday, which would immediately make him a free agent. The 27-year-old, who has put up lackluster numbers across the last two seasons, including a .210 batting...
Dodgers Non-Tender Edwin Ríos, Cody Bellinger & Luke Williams
The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger, Edwin Ríos and Luke Williams on Friday, making each of the three a free agent. That additionally brought the Dodgers 40-man roster to 35 players, though that does not include Clayton Kershaw. He reportedly agreed to re-sign for the 2023 season but the deal has not yet been made official.
Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Family Foundation Hosts 3rd Annual Celebrity Charity Golf Outing & Auction
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Walker Buehler was back in his home state of Kentucky this week to host the third annual Walker Buehler Celebrity Charity Golf Outing at the Lexington Country Club. This year’s event benefitted PanCAN, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, whose mission is to “take bold action to...
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers From Boston Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Jake Reed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox, giving them 38 players on their 40-man roster. Reed first joined the Dodgers organization in June 2021 when he was signed to a Minor League contract after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. Reed went...
Dodgers Video: Chris Taylor Stars In ‘Meet The Pets’
Several Los Angeles Dodgers players have pets at home, including Chris Taylor, who along with his fiancée Mary Keller, have two dogs. One of which is Charlotte, a shepherd mix that Taylor has had since the midway point of the 2021 season. Charlotte was the subject of a “Meet...
Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Non-Tendered & Becomes Free Agent
After struggling through another season, Cody Bellinger was viewed by many as a candidate to be non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deadline to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players is 5 p.m. PT on Friday. In three season since being voted MVP, Bellinger has failed to produce at expected...
Dodgers Legend Steve Garvey Presented Rawlings Gold Glove Legacy Award
On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Dodgers legendary first baseman Steve Garvey was bestowed the Rawlings Gold Glove Legacy Award, honoring the 10-time All-Star and 1974 National League MVP for a storied career in Major League Baseball and spectacular defense. The Gold Glove Legacy Award was “dedicated to someone whose legacy...
Tyler Anderson Enjoyed Dodgers Organization But Valued Multi-Year Contract With Angels
This past Tuesday was the deadline for players to accept or decline the $19.65 million qualifying offer for the 2023 season. The Los Angeles Dodgers extended the one-year contract to free agents Trea Turner and Tyler Anderson, but both rejected it. Turner was widely expected to decline the qualifying offer...
Walker Buehler Excited Clayton Kershaw Re-Signing With Dodgers
When MLB free agency began in full earnest last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers quickly went to work by reportedly re-signing Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract worth an estimated $17-20 million. The agreement came to fruition shortly after the team opted not to extend the left-hander the $19.65 million...
Should Julio Urías Win 2022 NL Cy Young Award?
Julio Urías was named among the finalists for the 2022 National League Cy Young Award, along with Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara and the Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried. Entering the 2022 season, none of them were expected to be Cy Young finalists in a league that includes the likes of Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler, Zack Wheeler and more elite pitchers, but all three of the finalists proved themselves worthy of the honor.
Dodgers Prospects Emmet Sheehan, Jose Ramos Earn Arizona Fall League Player Of The Week Honors
Los Angeles Dodgers prospects Emmet Sheehan and Jose Ramos earned Arizona Fall League Players of the Week honors as the schedule wound to a close. Ramos was named the Week 6 Player of the Week, and Sheehan earned Pitcher of the Week. Ramos, the Dodgers’ No. 8 prospect according to...
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Finishes In 3rd Place For 2022 NL Cy Young Award
Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara was voted the unanimous winner of the 2022 National League Cy Young Award, garnering all 30 first-place votes. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urías placed third, six points behind Atlanta Braves lefty Max Fried. Urías garnered seven second-place votes and nine for third...
Scott Boras Doesn’t Believe Past Between Carlos Correa & Dodgers Should Impact Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in another offseason similar approach to last year, with the anchor of their middle-infield being a free agent in Trea Turner, who is one of the most coveted players on the open market. But with a potential vacancy at shortstop, the team has to consider...
