2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America
Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
This Is The Best Christmas Tree Farm In North Carolina
For many people who celebrate Christmas, decorating a tree that will sit proudly on display for the season is one of the activities they look forward to the most. While some celebrators may choose an artificial tree that they can pack away once the presents are unwrapped, others enjoy the extra holiday spirit that a live tree can bring.
Manhunt On Cape & Islands: Police Search For Masked Bank Robbers
TISBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Police are on an island-wide and Cape Cod manhunt for three suspects after a Rockland Trust was held up at gunpoint Thursday morning. The suspects rushed into the bank, located in the Vineyard Haven community of Tisbury, just as employees were opening for the day. According to witness accounts, the masked robbers were wearing gloves and were armed with handguns.
Martha's Vineyard Bank Hit By Rare Armed Robbery
TISBURY, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Police in the town of Tisbury on Martha's Vineyard are searching for suspects in a rare bank robbery on the island. Police say the robbery happened at the Vineyard Haven branch of Rockland Trust Bank, and that the suspects were armed with guns. There...
These New Texas Bills Will Have You Scratching Your Head
Texas lawmakers filed over 800 bills Monday (November 14) for the new legislative session that begins in January. While the majority of these bills will never see the light of day, it gives us a clear look at what legislators are prioritizing. Among the most important topics Texas lawmakers want...
Jeff Angelo: The McCaughey Septuplets Now - At 25!
The McCaughey Septuplets of Iowa turn 25 this year - family spokesperson Marlys Popma joins Jeff to share crazy, inspirational, and emotional stories of a time when the McCaughey family was the center of the media universe. Click to listen:
This Is Colorado's Best Burger Joint
Just about anybody can enjoy a juicy burger. While plenty of restaurants serve this American classic, nobody does it better than restaurants and eateries dedicated to grilling the perfect burger. If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state. The...
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
North Carolina Man Scores Big Lottery Win After His Football Team's Loss
As the age-old saying goes, one person's loss is another's gain. A lucky lottery player in North Carolina proved the idiom right after he scored a huge prize while watching his football team lose. Jacob Strickland, of Asheboro, was with some friends watching his Clemson Tigers fall short in a...
