Player complaint resolved; long-time coach resigns
A Hood River County School District investigation into a written complaint filed against Head Coach Jaime Rivera, signed by a number of team parents, found no evidence of physical or emotional abuse on the part of Rivera, who nevertheless resigned as coach at the conclusion of the season. “Leading the...
Gorge dubbed a ‘libation destination’ by Sip Magazine
Cideries and breweries around the Gorge have been recognized as some of the “Best of the Northwest” by Sip Magazine. On Oct. 21, the Seattle-based magazine, with publisher and CEO Kristin Bacon, released their picks for the best ciders in the Northwest. Cider makers and brewers from Cascade Locks, Hood River, Parkdale, Moiser, Goldendale and The Dalles received recognition for their best brews in select categories.
Still cold, breeze for much of Oregon Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect another cold morning Friday, with temperatures in the 30s feeling more like the 20s. Friday afternoon wind from the east will not be as strong but still present. Highs are in the mid to upper 40s. The wind advisory for the metro areas and...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Entertainment Update, Week of Nov. 16-22
Featured this week in Entertainment Update: photos from the First annual "second-chance" prom held by the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance for LGBTQ+ individuals who don’t feel comfortable being who they are at a traditional prom. Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit...
High winds in Portland Thursday; gusts up to 100 mph in the gorge
PORTLAND, Ore. — High winds buffeted northwest Oregon Thursday, causing some downed trees and power outages in the Portland area as far more intense wind hammered the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the western gorge early Thursday morning, forecasting east winds...
Obituary: Jerry C. Urness
Jerry Carl Urness passed from natural causes Oct. 19, 2022, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born in Astoria, Ore., June 5, 1936, to Charles and Vivian Urness. He was the youngest of three boys. His older brothers were Charles (C.R.) and Edward Urness. Jerry’s family moved from Bellingham, Wash.,...
Columbia seniors speak about experience at Boys State
The Evan Childs American Legion Post No. 87 in White Salmon commemorated Veterans Day at The Mt. Adams Elks Lodge with a dinner and a presentation, where they heard speeches by two young adults who recently attended Boys State in Oregon. Boys State, for the unfamiliar, is an American Legion-sponsored...
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
Outages reported across Portland metro area, Wind Advisory in effect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of outages were reported across the Portland metro area Thursday morning as high winds moved into the area. By 8 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 10,508 customers were without power, while Pacific Power said about 1,026 customers had lost power. Clark PUD was reporting only eight outages.
Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater
Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance hosts MasQUEERade
The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance held their first-ever Gothic MasQUEERade at Hood River Hotel on Saturday with a great turnout. The dance, according to the organizers, was open to all ages and LGBTQ+ people and allies, and was the first organized by the LGBTQ+ Youth Council as a “second-chance prom” for those who don’t feel comfortable being who they are at a traditional prom (photo gallery).
Obituary: J. Arthur Decker
J. Arthur Decker, known by all his friends and family as Art, passed peacefully in his sleep with family by his side on Oct. 31, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., at the age of 85. Born Sept. 15, 1937, in Grass Valley, Ore., he was the eldest son of John J. Decker and Marguerite (Mitchell) Decker, his parents, who proceeded him in death. He had two siblings, sister Nancy Hein (Yakima, Wash.) and brother Don and Anita Decker (Hood River, Ore.). Art and his wife Shirley Sather were married Dec. 28, 1958. He was beloved by his family, and those who loved him will miss Art.
100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland
We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development
This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
White Salmon Valley Education Foundation gives update
WHITE SALMON — Members of the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation gave an update to the White Salmon Valley School Board about what has been going on at their end over the past few years since COVID-19 hit. WSVEF Executive Director Marla Keethler, who also serves as mayor of...
Tolls are coming to I-205 and I-5 around Portland. It's just a matter of time
PORTLAND, Ore. — We don't yet have an exact "when," but it's looking inevitable that tolls are coming to interstates around the Portland area. The Oregon Department of Transportation is well on its way into the planning and review process. For the uninitiated, tolling will mean that drivers need...
PGE outages across Oregon following high winds, thousands without power
SALEM, Ore. — Thousands of Portland General Electric customers across the state have reported outages following high winds and downed power lines. There were over200 reports of power outages around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, mostly condensed in the Portland and Mt. Hood areas. Crews have been dispatched to all...
Portland soaks in sunshine Sunday — with snow next week?
Portland will see brisk temperatures, partial sunshine and a calm wind on Sunday, and that pattern will hold up for the work week, too. The days ahead will be slightly warmer, however, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s high temperature is expected to hit 48 degrees, but Monday will...
Obituary: Carlos Oriz Jr.
Carlos Alberto Oriz Jr., a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Nov. 12, 2022. He was born March 25, 2000, in The Dalles to Carlos Alberto Oriz Sr. and April Dawn Idema Oriz. He was a lovely son, grandson, nephew, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend. He loved to...
