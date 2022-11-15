Writer Clint Smith has spent a lot of time thinking about public memory in the U.S. In recent years he's traveled to sites across the country — from memorials to cemeteries to prisons — to explore how they tell the story of their relationship to chattel slavery, an experience he details in his 2021 book How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO