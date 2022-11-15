Read full article on original website
The World Cup is almost here. Get your head in the game with these 5 books
Sports seduces us with excitement and fantasy – not just the what-if moments, but also those in which some players seem to rewrite the laws of probability and physics. Every four years, the World Cup lifts such moments to dizzying heights, pitting elite athletes against each other in a winner-take-all tournament that defines careers and sends millions of people into delirium or agony.
What the U.S. can learn from Germany about grappling with dark parts of its history
Writer Clint Smith has spent a lot of time thinking about public memory in the U.S. In recent years he's traveled to sites across the country — from memorials to cemeteries to prisons — to explore how they tell the story of their relationship to chattel slavery, an experience he details in his 2021 book How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America.
Wimbledon will allow women to wear colored undershorts, in nod to period concerns
Wimbledon's famously strict rules requiring all-white clothing for its players now comes with an exception: female players can wear dark-colored undershorts beneath their skirts or shorts. The change comes after current and former players described the stress of having to wear an all-white ensemble at the tennis tournament while on...
