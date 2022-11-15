Read full article on original website
Oyster Milestone: Habitat Restored in 4 Waterways
Team efforts to restore oyster sanctuaries in Maryland have hit a milestone worth celebrating this year, and celebrate the team did. At St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s James P. Muldoon River Center on Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) met with Oyster Recovery Partnership and other partners to formally announce completion of three Southern Maryland projects. The restoration projects include sanctuaries in the St. Marys, Tred Avon, and Little Choptank Rivers—a total of 548 acres’ worth of oyster reef. These completions come on the heels of the fully restored 350-acre sanctuary on Harris Creek, the agencies’ first big success story.
Weigh in on Just-Released Chesapeake Bay National Park Proposal
The Baywide push to have the entire Chesapeake Bay designated a National Recreation Area is getting official now as two lawmakers from Maryland unveil their proposal. And you have a chance to weigh in on their plan starting now. On Monday afternoon, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and Rep. John...
All Aboard for Oyster Season
You never know where creative people get their inspiration. In one case, a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan found solace in the relationships he built while shucking for hungry oyster lovers, which led to an entertaining podcast. In another, an environmental entreprenuer developed an artistic outlet by creating hand-crafted oyster knives in between his duties as coach of his son’s hockey team. These are just two examples of how incredibly inspirational oysters can be.
Fishing & Boating Industry Pushes Back on NOAA’s Proposed Offshore Speed Limits
The population of North Atlantic right whales is in serious trouble, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says it’s almost entirely the fault of boaters. But their proposed solution—expanding Atlantic Coast speed limits to include smaller recreational vessels—isn’t popular with the charter fishing business or recreational boating advocates.
VIDEO: Baltimore Kids Get in on Fishing Tournament Action
Coastal Conservation Association’s Chesapeake Fishing Open is all about catching big fish and ridding the Bay of a few unwelcome invasives (think snakeheads and blue catfish). But this year’s tournament is also about teaching the next generation. In Baltimore City’s Middle Branch, volunteers mentor kids in a Family &...
Saving Island Birds
As day breaks on a hazy August morning, Virginia’s barrier islands rest lightly on the horizon. Through a peach-colored dawn, they seem to float on the coastal bays they shelter. It’s not yet six o’clock and Alexandra Wilke, a coastal scientist with The Nature Conservancy, is headed to one of the southern islands to check on a late brood of piping plover chicks.
