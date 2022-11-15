ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas

Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
ARKANSAS STATE
Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas

BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
ARKANSAS STATE
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Things to Do in Hot Springs, Arkansas For Couples

If you are looking for things to do in Hot Springs, Arkansas, you’ve come to the right place. From Lake Catherine State Park to Blanchard Springs Caverns, you’ll find a wide variety of fun things to do. In addition, you’ll find yoga classes and the Winding Stairs hike.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
CONWAY, AR
Fire Ant quarantine to include seven new Arkansas counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin,...
ARKANSAS STATE
How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Texarkana, AR
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

