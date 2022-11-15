Read full article on original website
Related
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas
Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
Nationwide veterinarian shortage makes its way to Arkansas
BRYANT, Ark. — A nationwide Veterinarian shortage has now made its way to the Natural State— and according to the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association, this is a problem that only got worse during the pandemic. "There's certainly a noticeable change, a noticeable decrease in the number of veterinarians...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
ktoy1047.com
AG Rutledge announces cemetery allocation
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced an allocation of $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The 82-acre cemetery is located in North Little Rock and serves as a place of internment for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement comes in advance of Saturday’s Wreaths of Honor Ceremony at the Arkansas State Cemetery in North Little Rock.
travelnowsmart.com
Things to Do in Hot Springs, Arkansas For Couples
If you are looking for things to do in Hot Springs, Arkansas, you’ve come to the right place. From Lake Catherine State Park to Blanchard Springs Caverns, you’ll find a wide variety of fun things to do. In addition, you’ll find yoga classes and the Winding Stairs hike.
KYTV
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
myarklamiss.com
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issues $250,000 to Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas Attorney General, Leslie Rutledge, has allocated $250,000 for the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. The cemetery is 82 acres and is located in North Little Rock. It is a place for veterans who have been honorably discharged from military service. The announcement of the allocation comes...
And The Most Expensive Restaurant in Arkansas is? What About Texas?
We all love the idea of getting all dressed up and going out to a wonderful restaurant for a special occasion like an anniversary, birthday or graduation. But have you ever been to a really pricey restaurant? We found the most expensive restaurant in the state of Arkansas. We also found the most expensive restaurant in Texas and Oklahoma.
Students react to a stain on a Pulaski County courthouse wall casting a grim shadow of the past on today
The Pulaski County courthouse is a place where justice is served, but an unjust shadow of a grim past policy that resurfaced over time on a wall there sparked a conversation among students about racism and acknowledging our history so we can more into the future.
North Little Rock woman strikes $170,000 Arkansas jackpot on a phone app
One woman from North Little Rock struck it big without even having to leave her house to buy a ticket.
talkbusiness.net
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
magnoliareporter.com
Fire Ant quarantine to include seven new Arkansas counties
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross, Franklin,...
Wait, What? Outdated Laws In The Great State of Texas
Can you believe it? Texas, just like other states, still has laws on the books that can get you fined or even jailed for doing some of the dumbest stuff. If you own a horse in Texarkana, you better not do this at night. Keep reading to find out what...
Getting to know newly elected Little Rock Director Andrea Lewis
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock will soon have a new board director after Andrea Lewis replaces the current ward 6 director, Doris Wright. "Growing up I saw my dad run and he was on city council for years. My mom was on the school board all my elementary years," said Lewis.
5newsonline.com
How bad will winter be this year? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Pre-season cold blasts have already brought rounds of snow and chilly air to Arkansas, but will this continue December, January, and February? How bad is winter 2022-2023 be?. Tap HERE for to track incoming snow. Every winter in the south brings swings from warm days to...
KHBS
Slippery conditions creating multiple accidents Friday morning
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Freezing conditions and icy roads have caused several incidents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. A majority of incidents have occurred in Fayetteville on Interstate 49 near Fulbright Expressway. "Fortunately, most of those are minor fender benders," Dave Parker, Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information...
Arkansas hunter's death has experts urging caution this deer season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
Arkansas receives $11M+ in settlement with Google
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
menastar.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Arkansas
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Arkansas using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0