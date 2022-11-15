ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

The Mad Hatter Holiday Festival 2022 in Vallejo CA

The Mad Hatter and his friends arrive once again out-of-the-rabbit hole for the holiday season in the City of Vallejo. On December 3, Alice the Queen of Hearts, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit and the March Hare are all on display to meet and greet the public along with many of their guests: Darth Vader and his elite Storm Troopers, Father Christmas, a dancing Grinch, Krampus, the Lion King and the list goes on and on with many surprise guests as well as the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their elves and bell ringing sled.
VALLEJO, CA
sfstandard.com

New Black-Owned, Music-Inspired Ice Cream Shop Opens in Bayview

Bayview has a reputation for being the warmest and sunniest district in San Francisco, but the enclave just got a lot cooler with the grand opening of What’s the Scoop. The Black-owned business, located at 5668 Third St. at Armstrong Avenue, is the only independent ice cream parlor in Bayview. It is also a confirmed retailer of Goon With the Spoon ice cream, created by legendary Bay Area rapper E-40.
STANDARD, CA
berkeleyside.org

Popular Oakland beer bar abruptly closes

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

This Beloved Gumbo Pop-Up Is Opening Its First Location in the Bayview

Fans of the Outer Sunset farmer’s market’s Gumbo Social rejoice: Dontaye Ball’s powerful gumbo has found a permanent home in the Bayview. The business will move into the former Frisco Fried location at 5176 3rd Street. The permanent location plans to feature a “build your own gumbo” menu in addition to vegan, smoked turkey, and the traditional sausage bowl. Five different po’ boys, Ball’s California greens, and a slew of other vegan options that the entrepreneur trialed at the farmer’s market will also be on deck. Ball will have desserts curated by Yes Pudding for the space, a relationship he built through both businesses being at the farmer’s market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

Richmond gets a new, tucked-away food and drink spot, The Backyard

Richmond's burgeoning craft (read: hipster) food and drink scene has gotten some press lately, but its off-the-beaten-track eateries and breweries still feel a bit like lost treasures and hidden enclaves in otherwise low-trafficked or industrial stretches of the Bay's often-overlooked northeast-bank town. And, of course, that's a significant part of their appeal: the marriage of lovingly crafted fare with gritty surroundings (some Richmondites would say their town is what Oakland thinks it is, but we're not going there).
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

1st holiday village coming to San Francisco’s Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The first-ever “holiday village” in San Francisco’s Union Square is opening this Black Friday, Nov. 25, according to a press release. Winter Wanderland’s Holiday Village at Hallidie Plaza (at Market and Powell streets) will open at noon that day, with a kick-off ceremony at 4 p.m. It will remain open through […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oakland, CA

As the largest city in the East Bay Region, Oakland in Alameda County is a powerhouse for tourist attractions. It’s home to many unique destinations, including natural landscapes, historic sites, and lively districts. Before all that, Oakland had been an important settlement with its convenient location nearby Lake Merritt.
OAKLAND, CA
Aneka Duncan

Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly

For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
kalw.org

What is RSV? / Families Finding Home / New Arrivals: David Meltzer

It's cold and flu season and in the Bay Area, doctors are seeing a rise in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Today, we hear from a UCSF infectious disease specialist about whether we should be worried and what we can do to limit the spread of RSV. Then, from the podcast Finding Home, we meet a family experiencing homelessness. Plus, a reading from a new poetry collection by the late San Francisco poet David Meltzer.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC10

Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'

STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy