Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
sfbayview.com
Bigger than what you think: an interview into the mind of Oakland Hip Hop entrepreneur Con B
Con B is a name that is very well known in Bay Area Hip Hop circles: First, he rhymes, he rents out his studio to other artists, he does video production, and he manages artists, among other things. He is the embodiment of what it means to be a Black hustling entrepreneur in today’s arena of independent Hip Hop.
foodgressing.com
The Mad Hatter Holiday Festival 2022 in Vallejo CA
The Mad Hatter and his friends arrive once again out-of-the-rabbit hole for the holiday season in the City of Vallejo. On December 3, Alice the Queen of Hearts, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit and the March Hare are all on display to meet and greet the public along with many of their guests: Darth Vader and his elite Storm Troopers, Father Christmas, a dancing Grinch, Krampus, the Lion King and the list goes on and on with many surprise guests as well as the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their elves and bell ringing sled.
sfstandard.com
New Black-Owned, Music-Inspired Ice Cream Shop Opens in Bayview
Bayview has a reputation for being the warmest and sunniest district in San Francisco, but the enclave just got a lot cooler with the grand opening of What’s the Scoop. The Black-owned business, located at 5668 Third St. at Armstrong Avenue, is the only independent ice cream parlor in Bayview. It is also a confirmed retailer of Goon With the Spoon ice cream, created by legendary Bay Area rapper E-40.
New film 'Freaky Tales' being shot in Oakland through January; Film sets impact small businesses
Late Night Video isn't a new store in downtown Oakland near the Fox Theater. It's fake. Welcome to the set of "Freaky Tales," a new movie being filmed with the City of Oakland as its backdrop.
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
berkeleyside.org
Popular Oakland beer bar abruptly closes
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Eater
This Beloved Gumbo Pop-Up Is Opening Its First Location in the Bayview
Fans of the Outer Sunset farmer’s market’s Gumbo Social rejoice: Dontaye Ball’s powerful gumbo has found a permanent home in the Bayview. The business will move into the former Frisco Fried location at 5176 3rd Street. The permanent location plans to feature a “build your own gumbo” menu in addition to vegan, smoked turkey, and the traditional sausage bowl. Five different po’ boys, Ball’s California greens, and a slew of other vegan options that the entrepreneur trialed at the farmer’s market will also be on deck. Ball will have desserts curated by Yes Pudding for the space, a relationship he built through both businesses being at the farmer’s market.
hoodline.com
Richmond gets a new, tucked-away food and drink spot, The Backyard
Richmond's burgeoning craft (read: hipster) food and drink scene has gotten some press lately, but its off-the-beaten-track eateries and breweries still feel a bit like lost treasures and hidden enclaves in otherwise low-trafficked or industrial stretches of the Bay's often-overlooked northeast-bank town. And, of course, that's a significant part of their appeal: the marriage of lovingly crafted fare with gritty surroundings (some Richmondites would say their town is what Oakland thinks it is, but we're not going there).
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
1st holiday village coming to San Francisco’s Union Square
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The first-ever “holiday village” in San Francisco’s Union Square is opening this Black Friday, Nov. 25, according to a press release. Winter Wanderland’s Holiday Village at Hallidie Plaza (at Market and Powell streets) will open at noon that day, with a kick-off ceremony at 4 p.m. It will remain open through […]
Richmond Tree Lighting to feature ornaments from community members
Got a special holiday ornament you love to share with others every year? Richmond CSD’s Recreation & Neighborhood Services Department welcomes locals to place an ornament on the City’s tree during its Tree Lighting Wed., Nov. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Richmond Memorial Auditorium. “Enjoy...
Phila Burger Station to host Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Community groups and volunteers will gather at Phila Burger Station in Richmond for a fourth year in a row this Sunday, Nov. 20 to pass out 200 turkeys with all the fixings to local residents in need of Thanksgiving assistance. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oakland, CA
As the largest city in the East Bay Region, Oakland in Alameda County is a powerhouse for tourist attractions. It’s home to many unique destinations, including natural landscapes, historic sites, and lively districts. Before all that, Oakland had been an important settlement with its convenient location nearby Lake Merritt.
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 Monthly
For a limited time residents of San Francisco can apply to receive $1,200 monthly. This money will be offered to transgender people and other select groups. (source) Residents that are a part of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People program will receive $1,200 a month. The name of the program is Universal Basic Income (UBI). The city, Lyon-Martin Community Health Services and Transgender District are running it, and it is expected to last eighteen months. Officials running the program made the following statement. (source)
$2 million lottery ticket sold in San Bruno
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A lottery ticket worth more than $2 million was sold at a San Bruno gas station before Tuesday’s drawing, according to Mega Millions’ website. The ticket had all five winning numbers, but not the Megaball number. It was good for $2,082,652. The winning numbers were 6, 19, 28, 46, 61 […]
kalw.org
What is RSV? / Families Finding Home / New Arrivals: David Meltzer
It's cold and flu season and in the Bay Area, doctors are seeing a rise in respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Today, we hear from a UCSF infectious disease specialist about whether we should be worried and what we can do to limit the spread of RSV. Then, from the podcast Finding Home, we meet a family experiencing homelessness. Plus, a reading from a new poetry collection by the late San Francisco poet David Meltzer.
Lexus Tafoya, killed in Stockton, was the 'heart of the family'
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of a young Stockton woman found stabbed to death in a car a week ago say they want the killer behind bars. "I want justice for my niece. I'm not going to allow her to be some unsolved case like, unfortunately, everybody out here is," said Valentina McKay, the aunt of Lexus Tafoya.
Oakland official hopes for housing project after Home Depot drops location plans
City officials are setting their sights on other uses for the property.
East Bay business abruptly vanishes from Google with 'no explanation'
Google recently and inexplicably removed “Big Family Mover” – a two-decade old Oakland-based independent company which specializes in residential and small business moves – off the Internet.
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area fast food manager to lose eye after being punched defending special needs teen
The 19-year-old assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill says when she stepped in to stop a man bullying the special needs teen - the man punched her in her right eye. "Things may happen and not work out the way you want, at least I feel good that he (teen) wasn't harmed," Bianca said.
Comments / 0