wdrb.com

Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
MUNFORDVILLE, KY
mingomessenger.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

New KBC president goes immediately to work

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident

A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Five to be inducted into Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame

Five notable names are the newest inductees into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. They are Arthur Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William “Bill” Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Chairman Fred Harper says the names were chosen by an anonymous selection committee. Green, a...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Local bands react to Exit/In closing: historic Nashville music venue where many got their start

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. & NASHVILLE, Tn.-A popular music venue is closing its doors for the last time in Nashville, and musicians here in Bowling Green are saddened by the news. “I’m stunned honestly, like I can’t believe it. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary and now it’s gonna be gone. It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said The Josephines singer Zach Lindsey.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence

GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
GLASGOW, KY
theloganjournal.com

50-year-old Scotty's has deep Logan County Connection

On Friday, Sept. 9, Scotty's Contracting & Stone celebrated 50 years in business. Logan County Schools received an invitation to be a part of that celebration. Scotty's wanted all schools and businesses that have worked with them over the years to come out and enjoy a nice meal and to help celebrate.
WBKO

Colder weather on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold blast is not quite over! Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies will bring us dry conditions for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to stay well below normal with high in the upper 30s for...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Glasgow to welcome holiday season with ‘Light Up Glasgow’

GLASGOW — The community invited to an annual event to kickoff the Christmas season in Glasgow and Barren County. “Light Up Glasgow” is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 – Black Friday. The event will include performances from Glasgow Middle School’s choir and SOMA Center for Dance.
GLASGOW, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville store is taking Santa Claus photos on Friday

Santa Claus will make an appearance at Herb Hays Furniture and Mattress from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and parents are invited to bring children in for a visit. A photographer will be present to take photos, and the store will email images to families at no charge, employee Elizabeth Sparks said. Pet owners are also welcome to bring their “well-behaved” animals into the store for a photo with Santa Claus, she said.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

