WBKO
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
The latest news and weather. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. The latest news and weather.
wnky.com
Missing woman may have been heading to Bowling Green, police say
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Logan County. Police say Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen Friday around noon. Minton was walking south on Highway 431 near Harper Road. She is originally from the Penrod...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man was 'shaking so bad' after winning $777,000 on scratch-off ticket
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hart County man said he was "shaking so bad" after winning $777,000 on a scratch-off ticket. In a release, The Kentucky Lottery said Eddie Polston of Munfordville bought a $20 Mega 7 Limited Edition ticket last week. He scratched it off after getting to work, and when he got to the last spot on the ticket, he saw the "777." That means the prize is multiplied by seven.
mingomessenger.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
Kentucky Agriculture Development Board awards grant to Hopkinsville business
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board on Friday approved a $3,750 grant to Hampton Premium Meats, Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville. The grant is to help pay for “consultation fees for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit, shelf-life consultation for ground beef, and consultation on smoked meats,” states a press release from the Department of Agriculture.
kentuckytoday.com
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
whopam.com
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
WBKO
WBKO
Bowling Green man in search of kidney donor, raises awareness about organ donation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is searching for a living kidney, while also raising awareness about the importance of becoming an organ donor. “I would like to go back to work,” said Robert Creek. “If my kids have any grandchildren, I would like to be around for that.”
whopam.com
Five to be inducted into Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame
Five notable names are the newest inductees into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. They are Arthur Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William “Bill” Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Chairman Fred Harper says the names were chosen by an anonymous selection committee. Green, a...
Kentucky, Get Ready for Pam Tillis and an Amazing Night of Christmas Music!
A few years back, I had the pleasure of seeing Pam Tillis at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville. Pam had a residency at the resort's "A Country Christmas" celebration and her dinner show was one of the highlights of it. The food was festive and delicious. Pam's show was a brilliantly-performed "Winter Wonderland."
wnky.com
Local bands react to Exit/In closing: historic Nashville music venue where many got their start
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. & NASHVILLE, Tn.-A popular music venue is closing its doors for the last time in Nashville, and musicians here in Bowling Green are saddened by the news. “I’m stunned honestly, like I can’t believe it. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary and now it’s gonna be gone. It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said The Josephines singer Zach Lindsey.
wcluradio.com
Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence
GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
theloganjournal.com
50-year-old Scotty's has deep Logan County Connection
On Friday, Sept. 9, Scotty's Contracting & Stone celebrated 50 years in business. Logan County Schools received an invitation to be a part of that celebration. Scotty's wanted all schools and businesses that have worked with them over the years to come out and enjoy a nice meal and to help celebrate.
WBKO
Colder weather on the way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold blast is not quite over! Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies will bring us dry conditions for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to stay well below normal with high in the upper 30s for...
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow to welcome holiday season with ‘Light Up Glasgow’
GLASGOW — The community invited to an annual event to kickoff the Christmas season in Glasgow and Barren County. “Light Up Glasgow” is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 – Black Friday. The event will include performances from Glasgow Middle School’s choir and SOMA Center for Dance.
WBKO
Bowling Green gets its own Rockefeller tree after SKyPAC receives a 25-foot-tall Christmas tree
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - At the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, members of the community welcomed a rather large gift to help bring holiday cheer. The 25-foot Christmas tree was grown at and donated by Eddie Beane, who owns the Twin Bridges Christmas Tree Farm in Alvaton. Ron Murphy,...
Hopkinsville store is taking Santa Claus photos on Friday
Santa Claus will make an appearance at Herb Hays Furniture and Mattress from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, and parents are invited to bring children in for a visit. A photographer will be present to take photos, and the store will email images to families at no charge, employee Elizabeth Sparks said. Pet owners are also welcome to bring their “well-behaved” animals into the store for a photo with Santa Claus, she said.
