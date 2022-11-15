ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame bowl projections following win over Navy

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Where will Notre Dame be headed this postseason? It seems like the answer to that question is one of two places. Either out west to take on a Pac-12 opponent in a bowl game the Irish have never participated in before, or to Jacksonville to take on an SEC foe in a game Notre Dame hasn’t played in since the conclusion of Tyrone Willingham’s first season as head coach.

However, there are a couple of others to put into the mix and one or two that we’ll file under the category of “I’ll have what he’s having”. Check out the latest bowl projections for Notre Dame from the national prognosticators below.

USA TODAY Sports:

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

College Football News:

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports © copyright (2006) Matt Cashore

College Football News Notre Dame bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. UCLA

CBS Sports:

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports:

USA TODAY SPORTS

247Sports Notre Dame bowl projection: Relia Quest Bowl vs. Mississippi State

(It doesn’t matter who the sponsor is – at Fighting Irish Wire the New Year’s Day bowl game played in Tampa, Flor. will always be known as the Outback Bowl)

Athlon Sports:

JMelina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Athlon Sports Notre Dame bowl projection: Gator Bowl vs. Mississippi State

ESPN - Bonagura:

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN - Schlabach:

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

ESPN (Schlabach) Notre Dame bowl projection: Holiday Bowl vs. Washington

The Sporting News:

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after being doused with mayonnaise after winning the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Sporting News bowl projection: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota

Sports Illustrated:

Sports Illustrated Notre Dame bowl projection: Gasparilla Bowl vs. Florida International

The Athletic

: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

