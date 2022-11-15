Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election 'improprieties' in Republican district

G ov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) called for an investigation into election "improprieties" that allegedly occurred within Harris County.

The Harris County Republican Party filed a lawsuit on Monday against Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum and the county government, alleging they had committed illegal acts regarding the election. In response, Abbott called for the secretary of state, the Attorney General's Office, and Texas Rangers to investigate the matter.

"The allegations of election improprieties in our state's largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct," Abbott said. "Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted."

The HCRP claimed that double voting may have occurred within the district and that workers did not separate provisional ballots submitted past the voting deadline, Chron reported . The problems caused the local GOP to advise voters against casting ballots at 23 polling locations that they said didn't have enough ballot paper.

"I believe that the evidence is going to demonstrate countless illegal acts by administrator Tatum in this election," legal counsel Andy Taylor said. "I want to say to him and Harris County, the actual governmental body, if you really believe that you didn't cheat, if you believe you didn't violate the law, then participate in the investigation."

The Harris County Democratic Party, meanwhile, claimed that the accusations were unfounded and that the charges were just "political theater."

"We all know Abbott's concern is not really the 2022 Midterm Election in Harris County," a statement from the party read. "He's got his focus on what's next for him, and he's hoping simply calling for an investigation will out in his favor politically."

Abbott handily defeated Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in the statewide gubernatorial contest, winning 54.8% of the vote compared to O'Rourke's 43.8%.