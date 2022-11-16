Read full article on original website
US Says North Korean Regime Will End If They Use Any Nuclear Weapon On US Or Allies
Kim Jong-Un, Supreme Leader of North KoreaVictoria Model from Pixabay. After additional missile launches by North Korea this past week, one of which was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) despite the best efforts of the United Nations Security Council, government officials in both the United States and South Korea now believe that Kim Jong Un might be preparing for the a new nuclear test. For their part, North Korea has stated that the missile tests they have conducted have been in response to the military drills conducted by the United States, South Korea, and Japan in the region. Moreover, North Korea has obliquely threatened that, should the United States and South Korea initiate an attack, they will use nuclear weapons in the resulting conflict. When these statements are combined with the suspicions that North Korea is about to conduct the seventh nuclear test in its history, there is concern that both sides might be engaged in a escalatory cycle that increases the odds of conflict. This is especially the case given North Korea this past September announced a new nuclear weapons law which said that the country was a nuclear armed state which would not be pursuing disarmament.
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
President Joe Biden Lost His Temper & Raised His Voice When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Requested More Military Aid
President Joe Biden reportedly lost his temper earlier this year when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for more than $1 billion in military assistance, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising exchange reportedly took place in June during a phone call between the two leaders. Article continues below advertisement. Although Biden previously...
Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it
Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
New missile strikes hit Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia; Russia warns U.S. commercial satellites could become targets if involved in war
Fresh Russian missile strikes have hit the region of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia, the latter of which lies in the south and is home to Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv from around midnight and continued into the morning. Authorities urged residents to seek shelter, Ukrainian local media and officials reported.
Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory
Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Ex-Russian diplomat warns Putin is willing to sacrifice 20 million soldiers to win the war with Ukraine
An ex-Russian diplomat has warned that Putin will sacrifice 20 million soldiers to win the war in Ukraine. Boris Bondarev urged a strong response from the West to Putin's threats, he told Sky News. Putin is using the nuclear button to "compel other countries to do whatever he wants," he...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower
Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers
On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'
Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War
In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Ukraine says sniper killed Russian soldier almost 1.7 miles away, which it claims is the second-longest kill on record
Ukraine's army claimed on Wednesday to have made the world's second-longest sniper kill. The army's strategic command posted footage of the apparent hit. The shot would be roughly three times the height of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Ukraine's army claimed on Wednesday to have made the world's...
Putin’s Private Army Goes Full ISIS With Sledgehammer Execution Video
The ISIS-style video shows a man with his head tied to a block of cement. Yevgeny Nuzhin explains that he is a former prisoner recruited into the Wagner Group who decided after being captured in Ukraine in September that he would “fight against the Russians.” Then, in October, he was abducted in Kyiv.
Russian broadcaster that argued for drowning Ukrainian children wants Elon Musk to reverse Twitter ban
The head of Russia Today took to Twitter personally to ask the Tesla CEO and free speech absolutist for help in spreading the Kremlin’s pro-war message.
Putin’s ‘Fierce’ Navy Stranded in Hiding After Devastating Attack
The Russian Navy is still sheltering in its base in Crimea after a sweeping Ukrainian drone attack last week. On Oct. 29, Ukraine launched 16 air and naval drones at Russian ships in the bay of Sevastopol, causing damage to at least one ship and leading Russia to temporarily pull out of the lauded grain export deal in retaliation. According to a recent analysis by the U.S. Naval Institute, Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea has been timid since the attack, which is the latest in a series of setbacks since the invasion in February.
Ukrainian children say they were taken against their will by Russian forces and placed up for adoption in Russia, where the process has been expedited
Reports have documented efforts by Russia to take Ukrainian children and raise them as Russian, despite the fact some still have parents back home.
