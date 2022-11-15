ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD 475 Selects 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Nominees

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. – Geary County Schools USD 475 has nominated Michael Brown and Brittany Scott for 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year Awards. Michael Brown is a vocal music teacher at Junction City High School and Brittany Scott is a first-grade teacher at Ware Elementary. They were recognized at the district’s Board of Education meeting Nov. 7.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Moran, Marshall and Mann condemn 'threatened' status of lesser prairie chicken

WASHINGTON – The U.S. government says it will protect two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin along the New Mexico-Texas line, and extends into parts of Colorado, Oklahoma and Kansas. The bird's habitat has diminished about 90% from historical levels. Officials say the prairies where the birds live are in peril as they get broken up and developed.
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas Regional Weather for 11/18/22

Much colder weather has arrived… again… in Southeast Kansas. We might not even reach the freezing mark today. Cloudy skies and north winds are the story into this evening. Lows could fall into the upper teens overnight. Into the weekend we have yet another shot of cold air...
KANSAS STATE
kmmo.com

FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY

A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
columbusnews-report.com

Kansas deer herd decimated by EHD

The Eastern Kansas white tailed deer herd has been decreased nearly 50 percent by Epizootic hemorrhagic disease. EHD is a hemorrhagic disease caused by a virus and spread by the bite of a midge or small fly, usually during the late summer or early fall, when the midge becomes active. This virus is not transmissible to humans. The virus is not known to be transmissible from an infected deer to…
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Gas Service customers to pay more on monthly bills starting in December

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Starting in December, Kansas Gas Service customers will see a separate line item labeled “Winter Event Securitized Cost” on their billing statements. KGS said the new line comes from the “extraordinary costs” incurred to provide natural gas service to homes and businesses during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Vitamin recall impacts stores across Kansas due to mislabeling

KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a brand of vitamins sold nationwide, including in some Kansas stores. The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that a voluntary recall was put out from Mason Vitamins Inc. The recall is for Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins […]
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Gov. Laura Kelly Announces $850,000 for Kansas entrepreneurs

TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth. “The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
LANE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

4 tons of medications destroyed in Kansas during National Drug Take-Back Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly four tons of unused and unwanted medicines were safely disposed of in October, according to the Kansas Attorney General. Law enforcement officers collected 7,966 pounds of medicines at 137 locations across Kansas on National Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 29, according to a report from the federal Drug Enforcement Administration. “Safe […]
KANSAS STATE
kfdi.com

Kansas Gas Service Customers Will See Increase Next Month

Beginning in December, Kansas Gas Service customers will see an increase in their monthly bill. Customers will notice a separate line item labeled “Winter Event Securitized Cost” on their statements. Kansas Gas Service said this comes from dramatic cost increases as a result of Winter Storm Uri in February of last year.
KANSAS STATE
