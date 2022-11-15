Read full article on original website
KOMU
With Schmitt headed to Washington, Missouri to get new attorney general
COLUMBIA - Missouri is set to get a new attorney general now that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is headed to the U.S. Senate. Once Schmitt's term begins in January, Missouri will need a new attorney general. It's up to Gov. Mike Parson to appoint a new attorney general to...
KOMU
Feds probe Missouri's treatment of severely mentally ill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Justice Department says it is investigating whether Missouri has violated civil rights laws by needlessly institutionalizing adults with severe mental illnesses. The federal agency said Wednesday that it will review whether Missouri’s use of guardianships and conservatorships instead of less restrictive forms of...
KOMU
Hemp producers fear draft rules for Amendment 3 could negatively affect the industry
COLUMBIA - Hemp producers fear ambiguity in recently released draft rules for Amendment 3 could impact the hemp industry. Now that the amendment to legalize recreational marijuana has passed, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has released draft rules to regulate Missouri's adult marijuana use. These draft rules include regulations to manufacturing facilities.
KOMU
DNR awards $410 million in community water infrastructure grants
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure, as well as lead service line inventories. "We knew this program was critically needed for communities across our state, and...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 16
Public can now give feedback on Secretary of State's book restriction proposal. Members of the public can now comment on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposed administrative rule to require state-funded libraries to restrict access to certain books for minors or risk losing funding. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
KOMU
MoDOT asks for public input on unfunded transportation needs
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to voice their opinions on unfunded transportation needs across the state. Meetings will be held across the state from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7, including at the following mid-Missouri locations:. Audrain County Courthouse on Nov. 30 from...
KOMU
Mid-Missouri city office hours affected during Thanksgiving week
MID-MISSOURI - City offices in the mid-Missouri area have announced changes to their hours and services Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving Day as well as the day after Thanksgiving, Native American Heritage Day. Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28. Gov. Mike Parson also ordered all state...
KOMU
Telehealth, more education among key factors to increasing use of mental health care services in rural Missouri
MARSHALL – Significant disparities exist between the provision of health care services in rural and urban communities. Among these disparities is access to mental health care. Burrell Behavioral Health and MU Health Care are two organizations trying to bridge the gap between the mental health care services provided to...
KOMU
Flu and other respiratory viruses continue to ramp up across Missouri
COLUMBIA - As temperatures drop, hospitals and clinics are starting to feel the impact of flu season. A notice was issued Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout the state. DHSS said cases are occurring especially among children. MU...
KOMU
Forecast: Even colder days are ahead with temps near record lows by Friday
We are done with the snow activity for now, but even cold air will move into Missouri later this week. Watch for patchy ice on road ways this morning as any snow melt from yesterday has frozen to road surfaces when temps fell in the middle 20s overnight. This will...
KOMU
Forecast: Nearing record cold for Friday, a slow warming trend for the weekend
A major shot of cold air will be heading our way and temperatures will be nearing record lows. A cold front will pass through Missouri late Thursday afternoon and some light snow flurries or snow showers will be possible. No accumulations of snow is expected in central Missouri, but we may see minor accumulations in southwest Missouri.
