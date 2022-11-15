ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KOMU

Feds probe Missouri's treatment of severely mentally ill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Justice Department says it is investigating whether Missouri has violated civil rights laws by needlessly institutionalizing adults with severe mental illnesses. The federal agency said Wednesday that it will review whether Missouri’s use of guardianships and conservatorships instead of less restrictive forms of...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Hemp producers fear draft rules for Amendment 3 could negatively affect the industry

COLUMBIA - Hemp producers fear ambiguity in recently released draft rules for Amendment 3 could impact the hemp industry. Now that the amendment to legalize recreational marijuana has passed, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has released draft rules to regulate Missouri's adult marijuana use. These draft rules include regulations to manufacturing facilities.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

DNR awards $410 million in community water infrastructure grants

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure, as well as lead service line inventories. "We knew this program was critically needed for communities across our state, and...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 16

Public can now give feedback on Secretary of State's book restriction proposal. Members of the public can now comment on Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's proposed administrative rule to require state-funded libraries to restrict access to certain books for minors or risk losing funding. Tuesday marks the beginning of the...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

MoDOT asks for public input on unfunded transportation needs

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to voice their opinions on unfunded transportation needs across the state. Meetings will be held across the state from Nov. 28 to Dec. 7, including at the following mid-Missouri locations:. Audrain County Courthouse on Nov. 30 from...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Mid-Missouri city office hours affected during Thanksgiving week

MID-MISSOURI - City offices in the mid-Missouri area have announced changes to their hours and services Nov. 24 and Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving Day as well as the day after Thanksgiving, Native American Heritage Day. Offices will reopen Monday, Nov. 28. Gov. Mike Parson also ordered all state...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Flu and other respiratory viruses continue to ramp up across Missouri

COLUMBIA - As temperatures drop, hospitals and clinics are starting to feel the impact of flu season. A notice was issued Tuesday by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that respiratory viruses are on the rise throughout the state. DHSS said cases are occurring especially among children. MU...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Nearing record cold for Friday, a slow warming trend for the weekend

A major shot of cold air will be heading our way and temperatures will be nearing record lows. A cold front will pass through Missouri late Thursday afternoon and some light snow flurries or snow showers will be possible. No accumulations of snow is expected in central Missouri, but we may see minor accumulations in southwest Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE

