Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
numberfire.com
Gus Edwards (hamstring) returns to Ravens practice Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. Edwards had been inactive since injuring his hamstring in Week 8, but he is back in action coming out of the Ravens' bye week. The Ravens may limit Edwards' workload at first, but his return is a downgrade for Kenyan Drake moving forward. Baltimore is facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and they are favored by nearly two touchdowns, setting up a run-heavy game script for Lamar Jackson and the backfield.
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (iilness) DNP in Baltimore's Friday practice, expects to play in Week 11
According to head coach John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar jackson (illness) is expected to start in Week 11's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Despite missing Friday's practice with an illness, Jackson will start under center in Week 11. numberFire's models project Jackson to score 22.7 FanDuel points against a Panthers' unit allowing 17.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) sitting again Thursday for Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is not practicing again on Thursday. Smith-Schuster is still in concussion protocol as the Chiefs prepare for Sunday night's Week 11 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mecole Hardman (abdomen) also remains idle Thursday, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) is returning to work after missing Wednesday's practice. Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson will have more opportunities available if Smith-Schuster doesn't clear protocol by Sunday night.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's David Njoku (ankle) questionable in Week 11, expects to play against Bills
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (ankle) is questionable for Week 11's contest against the Buffalo Bills. Even with a questionable designation, Njoku told reporters he expects to make his return in Week 11 after sitting out two games with an ankle injury. In a potential matchup against a Bills' team allowing 7.2 FanDuel points per game, our models project Njoku to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) questionable for Chargers' Week 11 matchup, expects to play versus Kansas City
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 11's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. After two limited practices and a full session on Friday, Williams' Week 11 status is currently in question. In a matchup against a Kansas City defense giving up 31.5 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, expect Josh Palmer to see more snaps if Williams is out.
numberfire.com
Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) practicing on Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) practiced on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford returned to practice on Wednesday as he continues to work his way through the NFL's concussion protocols. If he is cleared by Sunday, he will be under center against the Saints. John Wolford was not spotted during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media.
numberfire.com
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited on Wednesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Allen will be limited in practice on Wednesday following Week 10's loss the Minnesota Vikings. According to Sean McDermott, Allen was not reinjured last week, but the team will stick with the same practice regimen for their star quarterback. The Bills plan to evaluate him each day and determine his practice load from there.
numberfire.com
Jamaal Williams (illness) full participant in Lions' Thursday practice
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (illness) fully practiced on Thursday. After a DNP on Wednesday with an illness, Williams returned for a full session in their second practice. Expect the veteran to be active for Week 11's game against a New York Giants' defense allowing 18.2 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Curtis Samuel (shin) limited for Washington on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (shin) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Samuel is dealing with a shin injury that he played through in Week 10's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. After opening the week with a limited practice, he should be on track to play against Houston on Sunday, barring a setback. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Mark Andrews (knee) game-time decision for Ravens' Week 11 matchup against Carolina
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is a game-time decision in Week 11's game against the Carolina Panthers. Per head coach John Harbaugh, while Andrews "took a lot of reps in Friday’s practice" , the Ravens "won’t know until Sunday whether he’ll be available." Expect Isaiah Likely to play an increased role if Andrews is unable to suit up versus a Panthers' team giving up 8.2 FanDuel points per game to tight ends.
numberfire.com
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 11
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
numberfire.com
Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) limited on Friday
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) was a limited participant on Friday. After Hopkins sat out on Thursday for maintenance purposes, Arizona's veteran wideout was able to log a limited session on Friday. In a potential matchup against a San Francisco 49ers' defense ranked 17th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Hopkins to score 13.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
NFL Daily Fantasy Football Ceiling and Floor Projections: Week 11
Fantasy football is a volatile game. Sometimes, a shoelace tackle is the difference between a 10-yard catch and a 70-yard touchdown, and sometimes goal-line carries go to backup players. It happens. A lot. And, don't get me wrong -- median projections are quite valuable and capture the most likely scenario....
numberfire.com
NFL Betting Guide: Week 11
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
numberfire.com
Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams starting on Friday, Aaron Wiggins to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams will make his fourth start this season after Aaron Wiggins was sent to the bench. In 28.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 22.1 FanDuel points. Williams' projection includes 11.0 points, 3.4...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin will play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin is dealing with right knee tendinosis. He was listed questionable entering the day, but despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. Our models project Martin 16.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Suns' Josh Okogie (hamstring) available on Friday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Josh Okogie (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Okogie has upgraded to available and will be active for Friday's clash with Utah. Our models expect him to play 8.3 minutes against the Jazz. Okogie's Friday projection includes 2.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.5...
