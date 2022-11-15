Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice on Wednesday. Edwards had been inactive since injuring his hamstring in Week 8, but he is back in action coming out of the Ravens' bye week. The Ravens may limit Edwards' workload at first, but his return is a downgrade for Kenyan Drake moving forward. Baltimore is facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 and they are favored by nearly two touchdowns, setting up a run-heavy game script for Lamar Jackson and the backfield.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO