TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State soccer (15-2-3) topped LSU (10-4-7) 4-1 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at the Seminole Soccer Complex. The Seminoles netted a trio of goals in the second half to continue their quest for the program's fourth National Title. FSU is now 53-2-1 in the NCAA Tournament at home.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO