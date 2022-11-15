ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Emporia State gets bowl bid, headed to Texarkana

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Emporia State Hornets announced its seventh post-season appearance in 10 seasons Tuesday morning.

The Hornets will play Southeastern Oklahoma State in the Farmers Bank & Trust LIVE UNITED Bowl on Dec. 3 at the Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, according to the university.

Emporia State is coming off an 8-3 season, while Southeastern Oklahoma State finished at 6-5 for the year.

Emporia State soccer advances to regional semifinals

The rematch of last year’s bowl will start at Noon.

Teams are expected to arrive on Dec. 1 and will take part in local community events. Both teams are scheduled to practice Friday afternoon. Practices will be open to the public, according to ESU.

Tickets are for sale online at www.liveunitedbowl.com for $25 per person.

