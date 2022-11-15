ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Peppers Ranch Takes A New Approach To Foster Care

Everyone needs a place where they belong, a place where they fit in and for foster children and foster families, that place is Peppers Ranch. The community of 15 homes opened in 1999, on 240 acres in Guthrie, as a means of support for foster care families. “Foster care homes...
GUTHRIE, OK
Downtown Edmond Business Association Asking For Donations For Annual Food Drive

The Downtown Edmond Business Association is asking for donations for its annual food drive Saturday. Volunteers will be collecting non-perishable items and money donations from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the corner of East Broadway Boulevard and North Campbell Avenue, if weather allows. They need canned meats, canned fruits and...
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma City Fire Issues Warning About Space Heaters Ahead Of Winter

Winter just started and a lot of people are pulling out those space heaters, but before you crank up the heat make sure you are taking the proper safety measures. The Oklahoma City Fire Department told News 9 they respond to hundreds of house fires during the winter months and a good portion of them start with a space heater.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OCPD Make Fentanyl Bust After Receiving Tip

Oklahoma City Police find fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder and meth inside a woman's apartment. Police said a tip led them to Marcella Carrillo's apartment. "Obviously this is going to be part of a bigger investigation," OCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight said. "We'll see where the evidence takes us but for now one person is in custody."
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Family Seeks Closure After Deadly Tanker Explosion

One year after her husband was killed in a worksite explosion, a woman is speaking out. Her husband, Joey Bonds was working on a trailer in Minco when it exploded. She's since filed a lawsuit against her husband's employer, Firestone Trucking Company. A report by the Occupational Safety and Health...
MINCO, OK
Oklahoma Tops No. 24 Oklahoma St., Becomes Bowl Eligible

Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Oklahoma became bowl eligible after knocking off No. 24 Oklahoma State 28-13 on Saturday night. Eric Gray rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown and Drake Stoops had a career-high six catches for 89 yards for the Sooners (6-5, 3-5 Big 12), who jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead and held on.
NORMAN, OK

