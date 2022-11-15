Read full article on original website
mycouriertribune.com
Parson budget office says Schmitt hasn't submitted spending plan
JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be sworn in as Missouri’s next U.S. senator in January, but he has some unfinished business back home before he departs. According to Gov. Mike Parson’s budget office, Schmitt has not submitted a spending plan for the next fiscal year....
mycouriertribune.com
Feds launch investigation into Missouri’s treatment of mental health disabilities
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced an investigation into Missouri’s use of skilled nursing facilities to house people with mental illnesses. The department will investigate possible violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act to determine if the state “unnecessarily institutionalizes adults with serious mental illness” by placing them in nursing homes, according to the announcement.
mycouriertribune.com
Abbott expanding Operation Lone Star in effort to secure southern border
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expanding Operation Lone Star in an effort to further secure the state's southern border with Mexico. Abbott, who has been critical of President Joe Biden's open border policies, sent a letter to Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer in which he said, “Until Congress acts or the Biden Administration does its constitutionally required job, Texas Guardsmen and Troopers must bear the burden of securing the border.”
