saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss football: Wide receiver Malik Heath continuing to emerge for Rebels
Ole Miss is known this year for a rushing attack led by freshman standout Quinshon Judkins that ranks No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 3 in the nation. But while the ground game has dominated and the passing game has largely been a work in progress as transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart has continued to develop, there have been some games that the Rebels have accomplished a good bit through the air. Take Dart’s 448-yard passing game in the 52-28 win over Vanderbilt as 1 instance.
Saban Addresses Former Players Saying Current Players Don’t Meet the Standard
Multiple former Alabama football players have spoke on the current Crimson Tide football team throughout the past few weeks on various media platforms. Many of them argue that the current team does not meet the Alabama standard. This is not something that Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is used...
sportstalkatl.com
Ole Miss prepared to make Lane Kiffin an offer he can’t refuse
This time of the year in college football is glorious. Top teams vying for playoff spots hope to fall into the committee’s good graces if they don’t control their own destiny. On the opposite end of the spectrum, some programs are looking to pry away other high-profile coaches. Auburn is in the latter, similar to USC and LSU last season, and it seems the consensus top candidate is Lane Kiffin.
Alabama Women’s Basketball Suffers First Loss of Season at USF
The Alabama women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday night, falling to South Florida 67-59 in Tampa, Fla. Offensively, the Crimson Tide struggled at times, shooting its lowest field-goal percentage (36.4) and three-point field-goal percentage (37.5) of the season. Alabama's leading scorer Brittany Davis could...
Pickens County Tornados vs. Marion County Red Raiders Preview
Two class 1A region five opponents, Pickens County and Marion County, meet again in the third round of the Alabama high school football playoffs. These two last met in October for the last game of the regular season and the Tornados came away with the victory, defeating the Red Raiders 51-21.
The Key to Alabama’s First Road Win
In Nate Oats' 100th career game with the Alabama Crimson Tide, rebounding was the difference in a 65-55 road win against the South Alabama Jaguars. The Crimson Tide dominated the glass tonight by earning an astounding 58 rebounds compared to South Alabama's 36. This game also would have been much closer if the Tide did not win the offensive rebounding game. The Tide shot 32% from the field but had many second chances due to the Tide getting 24 offensive rebounds.
Jahvon Quinerly Makes Surprise Return vs. South Alabama
Jahvon Quinerly made his season debut Tuesday night against South Alabama in a ten point win on the road. Quinerly tore his ACL in March in the first round against Notre Dame early in the first half in the NCAA Tournament. The New Jersey native played four minutes and went...
University of Alabama Beats Auburn, Collects 566,000 Pounds During Food Drive
The University of Alabama collected more than half a million pounds of food during its annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign to benefit the West Alabama Food Bank. The UA group celebrated Friday morning at the Northport food bank when they learned the Capstone collected 565,983 pounds of food this year, beating Auburn University's group collecting 516,611 pounds.
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
Woman Shot in Tuscaloosa Friday Morning, Suspect Identified but At Large
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a suspect after a woman was shot on Greensboro Avenue early Friday morning. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media that the victim was shot in the 3900 block of Greensboro Avenue before sunrise Friday morning.
Commercial Dispatch
Despite loss, Chism campaign proves more expensive
The District 37 Mississippi House race proved that fundraising doesn’t always translate to votes. Despite David Chism’s loss in the special election Nov. 8, he outraised the victor, Andy Boyd, by a near 2-to-1 margin, according to campaign finance reports filed with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office.
livability.com
Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods
No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Five Below in Columbus to open Dec. 2
As sure as the cold winds rolled into town this week, so will the new Five Below located at 1444 Old Aberdeen Road in Columbus open on Dec. 2. Five Below is a retail discount store with most purchasable items going for $5 or less. The space is on the far north end of Leigh Mall and faces Highway 45. A sign proclaiming the opening date went up earlier this week and states that the new business is hiring.
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
wtva.com
Governor finalizes largest economic development deal in Mississippi history
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s governor signed legislation on Thursday, Nov. 17 finalizing the largest economic development deal in the state’s history. Steel Dynamics is expanding its campus in Columbus by placing two new facilities in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park. A $1.9 billion recycled aluminum flat-rolled mill...
It’s DD Day! Student campaign to woo Dunkin’ Donuts to Mississippi college town becomes reality with opening
The long-awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store, which moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
wtva.com
New police chief confirmed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Joseph Daughtry has been confirmed as the new chief of police in Columbus. Confirmation came during a city council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Daughtry is coming to Columbus from Natchez where he held the same position. He’s also the president of the Mississippi Association of...
Alabama Clinic Forgets Patient In Exam Room Trapped After Hours
Imagine being a nurse and after an exhausting shift, you head to your local clinic to get a test done. Dianne King, 46, is a nurse from Adamsville Alabama. After her shift on November 10th, she went to the American Family Care located at 1664 Forestdale Blvd in Forestdale Alabama. Scroll to the bottom to see her Facebook live video..
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church gives food to families for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Outreach Ministry of Saint Paul Baptist Church continued a tradition that extends well beyond this holiday season. WBRC was there as it hosted its last drive through food giveaway of 2022. The church works to address food insecurity in West Tuscaloosa by having a food pantry and hosting food giveaways throughout the year.
280living.com
Vest stepping away from commission
Shelby County Commissioner Mike Vest announced that he will be stepping away from the commission after ten years during the Nov. 15 commission meeting. “I have accepted the position out of my district that is going to require me to move,” Vest said. “Today [Nov. 14] was 10 years to the day that I was sworn in. We have been provided an opportunity that we have really been looking forward to the next years of our life.
