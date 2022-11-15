As sure as the cold winds rolled into town this week, so will the new Five Below located at 1444 Old Aberdeen Road in Columbus open on Dec. 2. Five Below is a retail discount store with most purchasable items going for $5 or less. The space is on the far north end of Leigh Mall and faces Highway 45. A sign proclaiming the opening date went up earlier this week and states that the new business is hiring.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO