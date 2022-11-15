ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Lizzy Savetsky, Orthodox Jew, quits ‘Real Housewives of NYC’

Reality television fans were looking forward to seeing Lizzy Savetsky, a pro-Israel, Orthodox Jew, on the upcoming 14th season of the Bravo channel’s “The Real Housewives of New York City.”. However, she left the series midway into filming the season. Savetsky posted the following on Instagram on Wednesday:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

Comedians are just as capable of antisemitic incitement as political figures. So let’s take Dave Chappelle seriously.

(JTA) — Last week saw Dave Chappelle deliver a brilliant monologue on “Saturday Night Live” addressing the antisemitism controversies surrounding Kanye West and Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately, “brilliant” doesn’t inherently mean “moral” or “good.” Chappelle’s monologue was a masterclass in how to normalize and embolden antisemitic discourse, delivered...
MISSOURI STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

This Thanksgiving do what feels like a ‘get to’ not a ‘have to’

The holidays are fast approaching. Did you order the turkey? Clean the silver? Buy the green beans, canned soup and crunchy onions for the casserole? Decide who is hosting your parents this year?. My Thanksgiving is pretty much the same every year: Wake up, give thanks, watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving...

