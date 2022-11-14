Fight against fentanyl in neighboring Hall County will be live streamed and recorded for the public to shine light and information on crisis within communities. Gainesville-Hall County, Georgia: The Partnership for a Drug Free Hall and community partners will host a forum – The Fight Against Fentanyl – on Thursday December 8th. The forum will be presented in two sessions – to Gainesville City and Hall County high school students during the day and to the community in the evening. Both sessions will be live streamed and recorded (DrugFreeHall.org). The evening session is geared towards adults and parents and is free and open to the public.

