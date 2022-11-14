ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

16-year-old girl, toddler son reported missing in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old Cherokee County mother and her toddler son. Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez was last heard from around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators searching for Flowery Branch car break-in suspect

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into cars in Flowery Branch. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared video of a suspect accused of breaking into two cars on Nov. 11 on Railroad Avenue. The suspect took a leak detector and...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
ems1.com

LODD: Ga. EMS provider killed in head-on crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Central EMS EMT-Intermediate Gina Ayres, 57, died after her ambulance was hit head-on by a vehicle Thursday morning while responding to a call, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Shortly before 7 a.m., the Central EMS ambulance was traveling east on Ga. 20, with its lights and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple

A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
BRASELTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Auburn man killed in Forsyth County crash

An Auburn man was killed Tuesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in Forsyth County. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Salvador Ramirez, 76, was killed in the incident at about 6:40 p.m. at 6985 Matt Highway. Ramirez and his son had reportedly...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

EMT killed in Forsyth County wreck, Georgia State Patrol says

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An EMT died Thursday morning in a wreck in Forsyth County, Georgia State Patrol confirmed. Central EMS identified the EMT as 57-year-old Gina Ayres. Georgia State Patrol said Ayres was driving the ambulance, which had emergency equipment activated at around 6:51 a.m. on Ga. Highway 20. The ambulance was in the center turn lane trying to pass traffic, investigators said.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

Fentanyl is fatal. Fatal is forever

Fight against fentanyl in neighboring Hall County will be live streamed and recorded for the public to shine light and information on crisis within communities. Gainesville-Hall County, Georgia: The Partnership for a Drug Free Hall and community partners will host a forum – The Fight Against Fentanyl – on Thursday December 8th. The forum will be presented in two sessions – to Gainesville City and Hall County high school students during the day and to the community in the evening. Both sessions will be live streamed and recorded (DrugFreeHall.org). The evening session is geared towards adults and parents and is free and open to the public.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

LPD Reports: Unlicensed driver charged after she and the unlicensed person she allowed to drive crashed and then left the scene

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the month of October 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 29-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she was seen on surveillance skip scanning goods to the value of $85.80. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The video was placed into evidence.
LOGANVILLE, GA
WGAU

Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer

Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
wrwh.com

Cleveland Police Officers Recognized For Lifesaving Actions

(Cleveland)- Seven Cleveland Police officers have been recognized for their lifesaving efforts while on duty, in four separate emergency calls. During last night’s Cleveland City Council meeting Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker recognized Sgt. Denton Vaughan and Officer Laura Riebold for lifesaving efforts on August 7th in a drug overdose situation.
CLEVELAND, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy