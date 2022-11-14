Read full article on original website
Shooting outside Gwinnett County supermarket leaves teenage boy dead, girl hospitalized
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said first responders rushed a 17-year-old girl to a hospital and officers found a 16-year-old boy shot the death in a car after a shooting on Wednesday night. Gwinnett County police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of La Mexicana...
16-year-old girl, toddler son reported missing in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are asking the public for help in their search for a missing 16-year-old Cherokee County mother and her toddler son. Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say 16-year-old Yesica Yoraima Perez was last heard from around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of Bells Ferry Place in Acworth, Georgia.
1 teen dead, another injured in shooting at Gwinnett shopping center
A shooting at a Gwinnett County shopping center left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 17-year-old girl is injured Wednesday evening, according to police.
MPD Reports: Woman pours bleach and BBQ sauce on another’s clothes; male subject hacks wall with hatchet after his mother takes his phone
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 3 – 10, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into four parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Bryant...
Georgia daycare worker 'slammed child on mat because they wouldn't lay down,' police report reveals
LOGANVILLE, Ga. — A newly released police report revealed that a Loganville childcare worker accused of child cruelty "slammed a juvenile on the sleeping mat because they wouldn't lay down" Friday after being arrested and charged in the incident. Police said it happened at the Strong Roots Academy on...
Students sent home after fire intentionally set in bathroom at high school in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — Students at Cedar Shoals High School were sent home Wednesday morning after a fire in a student bathroom. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials told Channel 2 Action News the fire was intentionally set but put out quickly. Even though...
Investigators searching for Flowery Branch car break-in suspect
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect who broke into cars in Flowery Branch. The Hall County Sheriff's Office shared video of a suspect accused of breaking into two cars on Nov. 11 on Railroad Avenue. The suspect took a leak detector and...
Family says recent college grad from Cumming stabbed to death by friend
He was on his way to visit friends in Alabama. But when Aaron William Davis didn’t arrive, his family worried something ...
LODD: Ga. EMS provider killed in head-on crash
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Central EMS EMT-Intermediate Gina Ayres, 57, died after her ambulance was hit head-on by a vehicle Thursday morning while responding to a call, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Shortly before 7 a.m., the Central EMS ambulance was traveling east on Ga. 20, with its lights and...
Caregiver arrested, accused of stealing $100K from couple in Hall County
A woman was arrested Monday after Hall County authorities said she stole more than $100,000 from a couple....
Athens-Clarke Co Police: gun found, student arrested at Clarke Middle School
Parents spread the word over the weekend on social media: a gun and ammunition were found on the campus of Clarke Middle School. Athens-Clarke County Police say a 13 year-old student has been arrested and is in the custody of the state Department of Juvenile Justice. There were no injuries in the incident that happened this past Friday.
Braselton woman arrested for allegedly stealing $100k from elderly couple
A Braselton woman was arrested in Hall County Monday after she allegedly exploited $100,000 out of an elderly couple. B.J. Williams, public information officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, said Hailey Starr Mauldin, 28, was charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Mauldin was reportedly acting as...
Auburn man killed in Forsyth County crash
An Auburn man was killed Tuesday evening after he was struck by a vehicle in Forsyth County. According to a press release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Salvador Ramirez, 76, was killed in the incident at about 6:40 p.m. at 6985 Matt Highway. Ramirez and his son had reportedly...
Stranger runs off with 10-week-old puppy at Gwinnett County dog show, family says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A west Georgia family is desperate to find a puppy they say was stolen from them while at a dog show in Gwinnett County over the weekend. The Harris County family breeds dogs, but planned to keep 10-week-old Gremlin, a French Bulldog, because their son had grown attached.
Braselton woman steals thousands from couple in her care, deputies say
BRASELTON, Ga. — A Braselton woman has been arrested by the Hall County Sheriff's Office on Monday for felony financial exploitation of an elderly person. Authorities allege she stole more than $100,000 from a couple in her care. Deputies said the woman was acting as an in-home caregiver for...
EMT killed in Forsyth County wreck, Georgia State Patrol says
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An EMT died Thursday morning in a wreck in Forsyth County, Georgia State Patrol confirmed. Central EMS identified the EMT as 57-year-old Gina Ayres. Georgia State Patrol said Ayres was driving the ambulance, which had emergency equipment activated at around 6:51 a.m. on Ga. Highway 20. The ambulance was in the center turn lane trying to pass traffic, investigators said.
Fentanyl is fatal. Fatal is forever
Fight against fentanyl in neighboring Hall County will be live streamed and recorded for the public to shine light and information on crisis within communities. Gainesville-Hall County, Georgia: The Partnership for a Drug Free Hall and community partners will host a forum – The Fight Against Fentanyl – on Thursday December 8th. The forum will be presented in two sessions – to Gainesville City and Hall County high school students during the day and to the community in the evening. Both sessions will be live streamed and recorded (DrugFreeHall.org). The evening session is geared towards adults and parents and is free and open to the public.
LPD Reports: Unlicensed driver charged after she and the unlicensed person she allowed to drive crashed and then left the scene
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the month of October 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 29-year-old Loganville woman was charged with shoplifting less than $500 after she was seen on surveillance skip scanning goods to the value of $85.80. She was booked at LPD and released on a copy of the citation. The video was placed into evidence.
Franklin Co School Superintendent loses battle with cancer
Funeral arrangements are pending after the death of Franklin County School Superintendent Chris Forrer, who has died after a lengthy battle with cancer. Forrer had been Superintendent in Franklin County Schools since 2019. From Strickland Funeral Home…. Christopher James Forrer, Sr., age 49, of Carnesville, passed away at his home,...
Cleveland Police Officers Recognized For Lifesaving Actions
(Cleveland)- Seven Cleveland Police officers have been recognized for their lifesaving efforts while on duty, in four separate emergency calls. During last night’s Cleveland City Council meeting Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker recognized Sgt. Denton Vaughan and Officer Laura Riebold for lifesaving efforts on August 7th in a drug overdose situation.
