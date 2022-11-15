Read full article on original website
Sen. Cassidy says he will not join Louisiana governor race
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he has decided not to run for Louisiana governor next year, opting instead to focus on his work in the Senate. With Cassidy’s announcement Friday, many are waiting to see if Louisiana’s other senator will run. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has said he is “giving serious consideration” and will make an announcement “soon.” Kennedy is a Republican who easily won reelection to Congress last week. Louisiana’s highly anticipated 2023 gubernatorial race is expected to attract several strong GOP candidates because term limits prevent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards from seeking a third consecutive term.
Democrat concedes to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert in tight Colorado House race
Democrat Adam Frisch announced Friday that he had called GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert and conceded the race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Although there will be an automatic recount done by the Colorado secretary of state’s office, Frisch said in a live Facebook speech that he did not ask for a recount, does not expect the results to change and does not want there to be fundraising done for an essentially fruitless cause.
First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won’t subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he’s not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter. “There’s no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden,” GOP Rep. Jim Comer told...
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority is upending the agenda in Washington, empowering GOP lawmakers to pursue conservative goals and vigorously challenge the policies of President Joe Biden and his administration. It’s a familiar whiplash, reminiscent of what took place after earlier midterm contests in 2018 and 2010 that also ended one-party control of Washington. But as House Republicans regain power for the first time since the Jan. 6 insurrection, they have made clear that a top priority for their new majority is to investigate President Joe Biden and his family.
WVa Supreme Court issues opinion in scholarship ruling
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court has released a full opinion in an order it issued last month that allowed a non-public school scholarship program to continue. The court on Oct. 6 reversed a lower court’s ruling that had blocked the Hope Scholarship Program. The program was supposed to start this school year. A Charleston-area judge in July ruled the program violated the state’s constitutional mandate to provide “a thorough and efficient system of free schools.” Justice Tim Armstead wrote in an opinion released Thursday that the state Constitution does not prohibit the Legislature from enacting the Hope Scholarship Program in addition to providing for such a school system.
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — While conceding his tight U.S. House race to Republican Lauren Boebert, Democrat Adam Frisch said on Friday that his surprisingly strong campaign showed just how tired many GOP voters are of Boebert’s brash style. The Associated Press has declared the election in Colorado’s sprawling 3rd...
What it means that a special counsel is running the Trump investigations
The legal jeopardy former President Donald Trump faces in two federal criminal investigations took on a new tenor Friday with the appointment of a special counsel at the Justice Department. Jack Smith, a DOJ alum known for his work in international war crimes prosecutions, will take over the investigation into...
Appeals court strikes down federal horseracing rules act
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that Congress gave too much power to a nonprofit authority it created in 2020 to develop and enforce horseracing rules. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act is “facially unconstitutional.” The authority created by the act was meant to bring uniform policies and enforcement to horseracing amid doping scandals and racetrack horse deaths. But the 5th Circuit ruled in favor of opponents of the act in Louisiana, West Virginia and Texas. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority said it would appeal.
Who is Hakeem Jeffries, the Democrat seeking to succeed Nancy Pelosi
New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries launched his bid for House Democratic leadership on Friday, a historic move in which he would succeed speaker Nancy Pelosi after two decades of leading congressional Democrats. If chosen, Jeffries, a progressive, would become the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress. He...
Obama: Democrats ‘thumped’ election deniers in key midterm races
Former President Barack Obama on Thursday praised Democratic organizers and campaigns for successfully defeating election-denying Republican candidates in a handful of midterm races in states that could play a major role in deciding the 2024 presidential contest. “They got thumped. They got beat. And particularly in these secretary of state...
Man who blamed Trump’s ‘orders’ for Jan. 6 riot sentenced
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced an Ohio man who claimed he was only “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol to three years in prison. Dustin Thompson on Friday told the judge he was ashamed of his actions. Thompson was convicted in April by a jury for obstructing Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The jury also found Thompson guilty of all five of the other charges in his indictment, including stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot. Thompson testified his behavior was “disgraceful,” but he also said he believed Trump’s false claim that the election was stolen and was trying to stand up for him.
Biden granddaughter’s wedding offers youthful spin for president turning 80
President Joe Biden is turning 80 this weekend, but the big bash at the White House will be for an entirely different and more youthful occasion. Naomi Biden, Biden’s oldest granddaughter, is set to marry Peter Neal on the White House South Lawn on Saturday. One day following the...
Opponents file lawsuit targeting medication abortions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade filed a lawsuit Friday that takes aim at medication abortions. The challenge filed Tuesday in Texas asks a federal judge to undo decades-old approval of the preferred method of ending pregnancy in the U.S. Even before the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to an abortion earlier this year, the use of abortion pills had been increasing in the U.S. and demand is expected to grow as more states seek abortion limits. The lawsuit was filed by the Alliance for Defending Freedom, which helped defend a strict Mississippi abortion law that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned. The Food and Drug Administration said it does not comment on pending litigation.
Biden says inflation help is coming but ‘will take time’
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is cautioning that “it’s going to take time” for inflation to recede. But he says that legislation he signed in August will soon help limit costs for health care and energy. He made the remarks Friday while meeting with business and labor leaders in his first public event since returning from a trip to Egypt and Asia. Biden was emboldened by Democrats’ stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections, but he could be entering a perilous stretch for the economy. The White House has emphasized a strong jobs market to try to allay concerns about a potential recession on the horizon. However, the Federal Reserve has also been raising interest rates to battle inflation by slowing growth.
VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is ‘here to stay’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is assuring Asian leaders “the United States is here to stay” as she pitches Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Friday that the U.S. is a “proud Pacific power” and has a “vital interest in promoting a region that is open, interconnected, prosperous, secure and resilient.” Harris had postponed her speech after receiving news that North Korea had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters, convening an emergency meeting of the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada in which she slammed the missile test.
DOJ announces special counsel for Trump-related Mar-a-Lago and January 6 criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort and parts of the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Both investigations implicate the conduct of Trump, who on Tuesday declared his...
Malaysians vote in elections as old party, reformers clash
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Voting is underway in Malaysia’s tightly contested national election that will determine whether its long-ruling coalition can make a comeback after its electoral defeat four years ago. Political reformers under opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim is forecast to lead Saturday’s polls. But with three main blocs vying for votes, analysts say the outcome is hard to predict and could see new alliances formed if there is no clear majority in Parliament. Anwar said after voting that he was cautiously optimistic of a victory. Some say gerrymandering and uneven proportion of voters in constituencies may tilt the vote in favor of the long-ruling United Malays National Organization. The party lost the popular vote in 2018 but still won a majority in Parliament.
The Oath Keepers trial is a major test of the Justice Department’s ability to hold Jan. 6 rioters accountable. Here’s how it has gone
The historic seditious conspiracy trial of five alleged Oath Keepers — a closely watched test of how the Justice Department is prosecuting US Capitol rioters — is nearing an end with closing arguments scheduled to begin Friday. The trial began more than seven weeks ago and has featured...
Fact check: Trump responds to special counsel news with debunked claim about Obama and the Bushes
In former President Donald Trump’s first extended response to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Friday announcement that he had appointed a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigation into Trump’s retention of government documents after he left office, Trump defended himself with dishonesty — repeating his false and thoroughly debunked claims about how other ex-presidents handled official records.
Super PAC money has become an existential threat to Democrats — and democracy
During the election cycle that just concluded, progressive congressional candidates faced unprecedented amounts of super PAC spending, with over $53 million spent in Democratic primaries that often pitted candidates from the party's more progressive wing against moderates. Aside from a few big wins — like the victory of Summer Lee,...
