KEYT
Indiana doctor: AG shouldn’t get abortion patient records
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana’s attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, her medical partner, and their patients sued Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita to try to stop him from accessing the records. The doctors claim Rokita’s conduct “violates numerous Indiana statutes,” including one state requirement that his office first determine consumer complaints have “merit” before he can investigate physicians. The state says it’s allowed to access the records to investigate three consumer complaints that Rokita’s office say allege some wrongdoing.
KEYT
Bird flu detected in southeast Alaska black bear cub
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska wildlife officials say a black bear cub in southeast Alaska was euthanized after it became ill with avian influenza. The Juneau Empire reports the bear located in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve was the second bear to get the disease following one in Canada last summer. A state wildlife veterinarian says the southeast Alaska cub is suspected to have eaten a bird that had died from avian influenza. Bird flu has also been found in two red foxes in Alaska. Officials say humans are pretty much immune to this strain of the bird flu, with only one person in the U.S. diagnosed during this outbreak.
KEYT
More than 4 feet has fallen in New York snowstorm and 2 people have died while clearing paths in Erie County
Heavy snowfall is pounding parts of western New York state as a potentially historic storm that’s already halted traffic on major roadways threatens to topple trees, damage property and knock out power as temperatures plunge. Snowfall totals have now reached 4 feet in at least three locations. Orchard Park,...
KEYT
Western New York slammed with more than 5 feet of snow, triggering road closures and flight cancellations the weekend before Thanksgiving
New Yorkers in the western part of the state are still being slammed with a massive snowstorm that has shut down roads, triggered driving bans and canceled flights the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday. By Friday evening, 5.5 feet of snow had covered streets in the town of Orchard Park,...
