Fifa president Gianni Infantino at World Cup: ‘Today I feel gay, I feel disabled, I feel a migrant worker’
Fifa president Gianni Infantino claimed “today I feel gay” as he scolded Western media for giving “moral lessons” over the controversial Qatar World Cup.In a bizarre hour-long monologue, Infantino lashed out at the World Cup’s critics for hypocrisy, claimed “nobody cares” about disabled people, and compared his own childhood experience of being bullied to the suffering of workers and others at the hands of the Qatari regime.Qatar has been widely criticised for exploiting untold thousands of migrant workers, mostly lured from impoverished parts of south Asia, to build the stadiums and infrastructure to host the World Cup. Among a...
Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he remains committed to building a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology despite the French president describing the plan as a “confrontation with China.” The previous Australian government infuriated President Emmanuel Macron last year by canceling a contract for a French-built fleet of conventionally powered submarines and opting instead for nuclear-powered versions. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has stood by Australia’s embrace of U.S. nuclear technology since he was elected in May. Macron has told reporters that French diesel-electric submarines are acceptable, but nuclear-powered ones are in confrontation with China. Albanese said on Friday he stands by his pursuit of a nuclear-powered submarine fleet.
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. Japan’s defense minister says the missile’s range could potentially cover the entire mainland United States. The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea’s recent run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal as China and Russia oppose U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions against it.
A young USMNT will do well to get out of group stage at World Cup | Michael Arace
The World Cup on Sunday will open with a game between the host nation, Qatar, and Ecuador. The U.S. has its first match Monday, against Wales. How are ardent U.S. fans feeling? They have two default modes: “We’re Doomed” and “Fire Coach.” Both modes have been activated. What are realistic expectations for the...
Brazil’s Lula looks to revive neglected ties with Portugal
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has met with the president of Portugal in an effort to rekindle ties between the two Portuguese-speaking countries after four years of cool relations. Brazil’s incoming president, nicknamed Lula, describes Portugal as a “brother country and an important partner for Brazil in Europe.” More than 200,000 Brazilian immigrants live in Portugal, making them by far the largest foreign community. Some 80,000 were registered to vote in Brazilian elections last October that returned da Silva to power. Portugal is the second most popular choice for emigrating Brazilians after the United States. Da Silva takes office on Jan. 1, but he is keen to set a new tone in Brazil’s foreign relations.
China, US officials to attend Southeast Asia defense meeting
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese and U.S. defense chiefs will both attend next week’s expanded meeting of Southeast Asian defense ministers in Cambodia. China’s Defense Ministry says Gen. Wei Fenghe will attend the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus from Sunday to Thursday. And the Department of Defense says Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III will also attend after stops in Canada and Indonesia. Both plan to meet with participants on the margins of the main gathering, although it wasn’t clear if Wei and Austin would hold a separate dialogue. Their countries are chief rivals for influence in the region, where China is seeking to smooth over disputes surrounding its claim to the South China Sea.
UN: West Africa next in line for tied-up Russian fertilizer
GENEVA (AP) — A top U.N. official says West Africa is next in line to receive Russian fertilizer that is tied up in European ports and prevented from being exported to needy countries, Rebeca Grynspan, the head of the U.N. trade office, on Friday hailed “very good news for the world” after Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the world body had a day earlier extended a four-month deal to ease the export of Ukrainian grain and foodstuffs through the Black Sea. Fallout from the war has helped drive up prices for food and fertilizer around the world.
Russia's biggest talents flee to Israel, seeking freedom from Putin's repression
Russia is losing creative talent. Some of its biggest artists have immigrated to Israel this year to rebuild their careers and safely voice their conscience about the war in Ukraine.
Down to its last panda, Mexico ponders what could come next
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Xin Xin, the last panda in Latin America, is not your average bear. A native of Mexico, she’s the only remaining member of a diaspora descended from giant pandas China gifted to foreign countries during the 1970s and 1980s. Mexico’s Chapultepec Zoo is one...
Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The defense ministers of Israel and Greece have stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to tackle global and regional threats such as the war in Ukraine and ongoing tension in the eastern Mediterranean. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met in Athens on Friday with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Panagiotopoulos. Last month, Gantz visited Turkey’s capital, becoming the first top Israeli defense official in more than a decade to do so and signaling a possible resumption of defense ties. Greece has traditionally maintained good relations with both Israel and Arab nations in the Middle East, and has sought to strengthen alliances amid heightened tension with neighboring Turkey.
North Korea’s Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
VP Harris assures Asian leaders US is ‘here to stay’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is assuring Asian leaders “the United States is here to stay” as she pitches Washington as a reliable economic partner committed to the region and its prosperity. Harris told leaders at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit on Friday that the U.S. is a “proud Pacific power” and has a “vital interest in promoting a region that is open, interconnected, prosperous, secure and resilient.” Harris had postponed her speech after receiving news that North Korea had fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters, convening an emergency meeting of the leaders of Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada in which she slammed the missile test.
Deadly missile strike adds to Ukraine war fears in Poland
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — Since Russia invaded Ukraine more than eight months ago, Poland has aided its neighbor and millions of its refugees. The Poles acted both to ease the suffering of Ukrainians and to help guard against the war spilling into the rest of Europe. But a missile strike that killed two men Tuesday in a Polish village close to the Ukrainian border brought the conflict home and added to the long-suppressed sense of vulnerability in a country where the ravages of World War II are well remembered. Anna Grabinska is a Warsaw woman who has extended help to a Ukrainian mother of two small children. She says war is the thing she fears most in life.
VP Harris meets briefly with China’s Xi to ‘keep lines open’
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has spoken briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official says Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Bangkok. The official says Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an earlier meeting between the two leaders that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” On Friday, Harris pitched the U.S. as a reliable economic partner, telling a business conference on APEC’s sidelines that the U.S. was there to stay.
