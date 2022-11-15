Read full article on original website
City councilman resigns amid funds scandal in association with political grifter
(HUNTINGTON, WV) – District 9 Huntington City Councilman Dale Anderson has made clear his intention to resign his position effective Friday in the midst of controversy regarding city funds. The resignation was confirmed by the City of Huntington Friday afternoon and comes in the wake of controversy stemming from...
spectrumnews1.com
13 counties get closer to 'One Goal' to increase enrollment in higher education
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — School districts have a new resource to help their students get ready for college or trade schools. 13 counties will participate in a statewide effort to receive professional coaching at the district level. The goal is to prepare schools to teach students some important tasks as they get ready for college including how to fill out an application, ask for recommendations and plan for deadlines.
wymt.com
Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege. “I guess this is just a culmination of...
thetrailblazeronline.net
Middle school band clinic returns
Baird Music Hall was filled with the sounds of blooming musicians on Saturday. After a three-year, COVID-19 hiatus, the Middle School Band Clinic--a yearly tradition at Morehead State for decades--returned in full swing and allowed budding band kids and their teachers to learn skills they could take home with them.
wklw.com
Magoffin County School Receives Threat
The Kentucky State Police are investigating an alleged threat made to Magoffin Co High School. School Officials said a student made a “threatening statement” Wednesday evening. on social media and they contacted the Kentucky State Police immediately after being notified of the “threat”. The student will not be allowed back on school property until the KSP investigation is complete. In a release made on the Magoffin Co H.S. Facebook page, Officials said, “Magoffin County Schools is taking the necessary precautions to address the issue with the safety of our students remaining the highest priority.”
fox56news.com
FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods
Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. FEMA buying property following eastern Kentucky floods. Gov. Beshear said 13 Perry County families are among the first approved for a buyback. Julie Jensen with Cakes By Julie. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Morning...
WKYT 27
New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning disturbing new details from an investigation into the now-disbanded Farmhouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky. A report from UK’s Office of Student Conduct’s investigation details what they describe as a “deeply ingrained culture of alcohol and hazing behaviors that showed a clear lack and understanding of policy.”
q95fm.net
Magoffin County High School Officials Report Threatening Statement From Student To Law Enforcement
Earlier this evening [November 16th], Magoffin County High School received a report that a high school student had made a threatening statement. School officials immediately contacted the Kentucky State Police to complete an investigation. The student in question will not be allowed on school property until the matter has been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities.
Carter County Schools in Kentucky cut school bus routes following staffing shortages, drivers being sick
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Parents in Carter County say they’re scrambling after the school district cut school bus routes this week due to staffing shortages and bus drivers being sick. These cuts impact students at Prichard Elementary School, East Carter Middle and East Carter High School, Tygart Creek Elementary, West Carter Middle and West […]
WKYT 27
Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a letter to parents, school leaders at Dunbar high school say they are investigating a threat made by a student. In a letter sent to Dunbar High School families, Acting Principal Andrea Tinsley said a student used the iPhone AirDrop feature, on Thursday, to circulate a threatening message to multiple students claiming that an act of violence would happen at the school on Friday.
aseaofblue.com
College football insider expects major assistant coach changes for Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats have not had the season many expected to see this year with the amount of talent they had taking the field. The poor results on the field have many wondering how much of this staff will still be here in 2023, and it looks like the answer could be a lot of change in Lexington.
wbontv.com
The day Richmond went silent, Friday November 17, 1972
It was Saturday November 18, 1972 and I was working for my father at The Richmond Daily Register about 6:30 a.m. I remember hearing the phone ring upstairs early Saturday morning before I left for work at my parent’s house in Deacon Hills. I was just going about my daily routine and reporting to the newspaper office on the corner of Second and Water.
Ashland, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Ashland, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Paul G. Blazer High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on November 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
Active structure fire in Kentucky, residents advised to avoid the area
RUSSELL, KY (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of what dispatchers say is a working structure fire in the community of Russell. They are asking people to avoid the area of Thompson and Barkley Roads and Fox Drive. Pictures from crews on the scene show flames shooting from the top of the home. According […]
fox56news.com
1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in single-vehicle collision
Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on I-64 east of Morehead. 1 dead, Carter County Judge-Executive injured in …. Morehead police dispatch received a call just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday to reports of a single-vehicle accident on...
WKYT 27
WATCH | New details emerge from investigation into now-disbanded UK fraternity
WATCH | Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash. WATCH | Documentary honors 50th anniversary of group of friends killed in Ky. plane crash. WATCH | Student at Lexington High School sends message threatening violence against school. Updated: 5 hours ago. WATCH | Student...
thetrailblazeronline.net
albuquerquenews.net
18 school children hurt in Kentucky school bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky State Police. The bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over an embankment, injuring the students and the bus driver, authorities said. The students and the...
ashlandbeacon.com
Paramount Arts Center Restores Marquee: Hallmark of Downtown Ashland Will Continue to Shine Bright
The Paramount Arts Center (PAC) has been considered the “crown jewel” of Ashland, Kentucky since its doors first opened September 5, 1931. Originally the PAC was created to showcase silent films that were made exclusively by Paramount Studios. It was during the process of planning for the PAC that films with sound came into the picture. These films were called “talkies.” The Paramount’s first film ever shown was a film entitled “Silent;” despite the film’s name, it was actually a talking film. With the introduction of talkies, the PAC became one of the first transitional theatres that was built for talking pictures produced by Paramount Studios.
q95fm.net
Officials Looking For Escaped Inmate
The Kentucky State Police, Post 7, in Richmond was contacted just before 2:30 p.m. today, by the Madison County Detention Center regarding an escaped inmate. The initial investigation alleges Ricky Slone, 54 years old of Richmond, KY, escaped from a work detail around 9:34 a.m., from the Animal Shelter in Madison County. He is described as being 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black work boots. Slone is currently wanted for Escape 2nd degree.
