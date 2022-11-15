Read full article on original website
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
This Raptors-Thunder Trade Features Scottie Barnes
The NBA draft is an inexact science. It requires the league’s general managers to take educated guesses about who the best prospects will be. Sometimes, that leads them to make unexpected decisions. The 2021 NBA draft was no exception. In fact, a couple of teams shocked the world the night that it happened.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz odds, tips and betting trends | November 19
The Western Conference-leading Portland Trail Blazers (10-5) will look to hold off their closest rival in that conference, the Utah Jazz (11-6), on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ROOT Sports NW+, and SportsNet RM. The Trail Blazers take on the Jazz. The Trail Blazers...
Crash to rock bottom entering Bedlam signifies depth of change that was needed at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — I stood in the bowels of Dolphin Stadium as a distraught Nic Harris bawled on a golf cart just outside the locker room. Just moments earlier, with time winding down, a backpedaling Tim Tebow had motioned his arms together at Harris with the Gator Chomp, as he and Florida dashed the elite defensive back and Oklahoma’s chances at an eighth national championship.
Oklahoma Sooners coach Patty Gasso inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame
Oklahoma head softball coach Patty Gasso was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame as one of eight members of the 2022 Class Thursday evening in Tulsa. Gasso, already inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012, has become a staple for not only women’s sports, but collegiate sports, in the state of Oklahoma. She becomes just the eighth collegiate coach, and first female coach, to receive the highest individual honor the state can bestow and and the 23rd sports figure in the 95-year history of the Hall of Fame.
Golfweek's Best 2022: Top public and private courses in Oklahoma
The top two public-access golf courses in Oklahoma bring out a college rivalry, Cowboys versus Sooners. No. 1 on Golfweek’s Best list of public-access layouts in Oklahoma is Karsten Creek in Stillwater, a Tom Fazio-designed layout that serves as the home course for the Oklahoma State golf teams. Opened in 1994, Karsten Creek was named for Ping Golf founder Karsten Solheim, and the course plays around Lake Louise, named for Solheim’s wife.
OU, Bedlam to play host to big names with a number of prospects descending on Norman
There’s a fairly significant amount of importance surrounding Bedlam this year. The amount of games left between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State has been reduced significantly with Oklahoma’s impending move to the SEC on the horizon. We may have 2023 and 2024, but the rivalry will cease as we...
