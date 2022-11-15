Oklahoma head softball coach Patty Gasso was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame as one of eight members of the 2022 Class Thursday evening in Tulsa. Gasso, already inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012, has become a staple for not only women’s sports, but collegiate sports, in the state of Oklahoma. She becomes just the eighth collegiate coach, and first female coach, to receive the highest individual honor the state can bestow and and the 23rd sports figure in the 95-year history of the Hall of Fame.

NORMAN, OK ・ 21 HOURS AGO