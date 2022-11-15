ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash to rock bottom entering Bedlam signifies depth of change that was needed at Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — I stood in the bowels of Dolphin Stadium as a distraught Nic Harris bawled on a golf cart just outside the locker room. Just moments earlier, with time winding down, a backpedaling Tim Tebow had motioned his arms together at Harris with the Gator Chomp, as he and Florida dashed the elite defensive back and Oklahoma’s chances at an eighth national championship.
Oklahoma Sooners coach Patty Gasso inducted into Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Oklahoma head softball coach Patty Gasso was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame as one of eight members of the 2022 Class Thursday evening in Tulsa. Gasso, already inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2012, has become a staple for not only women’s sports, but collegiate sports, in the state of Oklahoma. She becomes just the eighth collegiate coach, and first female coach, to receive the highest individual honor the state can bestow and and the 23rd sports figure in the 95-year history of the Hall of Fame.
Golfweek's Best 2022: Top public and private courses in Oklahoma

The top two public-access golf courses in Oklahoma bring out a college rivalry, Cowboys versus Sooners. No. 1 on Golfweek’s Best list of public-access layouts in Oklahoma is Karsten Creek in Stillwater, a Tom Fazio-designed layout that serves as the home course for the Oklahoma State golf teams. Opened in 1994, Karsten Creek was named for Ping Golf founder Karsten Solheim, and the course plays around Lake Louise, named for Solheim’s wife.
