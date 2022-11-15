ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Comments / 1

Related
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Deer Gun Closes Sunday, Nov. 20

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – As quick as it started, it seems it’s ending. The North Dakota Deer Gun season is in its third and final weekend, ending this Sunday, Nov. 20. Game & Fish Wildlife Biologist Doug Leier says he encourages you to get out and fill that...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Sun Country Adds 15 New Travel Destinations from MSP

If you've got the travel itch, start planning a trip to one of these 15 new destinations that Minnesota-based Sun Country will start offering soon! These new flights will be taking off from MSP starting next year. I love going on vacation and getting the chance to disconnect from everything...
MINNESOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
PIEDMONT, SD
KX News

Christmas in North Dakota starts on…. December 4?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When the topic of the right time to celebrate the Christmas season comes up, people will usually launch into debates on the date. Is starting in November too early? When do you put up and take down the tree? How many days in a row can you hear that one Christmas […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
ELBOW LAKE, MN
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy