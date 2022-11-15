Johnny Olen Taylor, 89, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Johnny was a Christian and a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School with a passion and love for the Lord for several years. He retired from ECM Hospital after 35 years of loyal service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.

RUSSELLVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO