Jerry Dale McGaughy
Jerry Dale McGaughy, 68, of Jasper, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born July 12, 1954 in Fort Hood, Texas. No services will be held at this time. Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family. Jerry is survived by his brother, Gary McGaughy; sister-in-law, Jackie...
Johnny Olen Taylor
Johnny Olen Taylor, 89, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Johnny was a Christian and a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School with a passion and love for the Lord for several years. He retired from ECM Hospital after 35 years of loyal service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War.
Carlos Lee Whitten
Carlos Lee Whitten, 68, of Bear Creek, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his residence. Carlos was born on April 3, 1954 in Haleyville. His graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 12 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in the Wiley Branch community. Brother Chris Sherrill will officiate. Nichols Funeral Home will direct.
Dorothy Wallace
Dorothy Wallace, 90, of Double Springs, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her residence. She was born on July 7, 1932 in Double Springs. She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Double Springs. She loved serving on various committees - fellowship, and working in the nursery. Dorothy loved her family, church family and her community.
Shannon Dwayne Jones
Shannon Dwayne Jones, age 46, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was born in Haleyville to Bobby Joe and Mary Louise Jones. His funeral will be Friday, November 18, 2022 at Moss Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. Visitation will take place from noon until service time. Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery.
Haleyville High School honor rolls
HALEYVILLE - The following students made the honor rolls for the first nine weeks at Haleyville High School:. Ninth grade: Callie Rose Beck, Kate Cagle, Anna Flanagin, Adyson Fralix, Steven Howard, MaKenzee Miller, Brooklynn Mobley, Gracie Pinkard, Rylie Sampson, Lily Kate Suber, Hope Swims, Mariella Vickery, Emma Warren, Kate Wilson, Madison Wynn.
Salvation Army bell ringers needed
Valeria Taylor, a volunteer with the Salvation Army program in Haleyville, announced at the Monday, Nov. 3, Haleyville City Council meeting that another season of bell ringing has arrived. Volunteers will be standing near the entrance of Walmart in Haleyville and ringing bells starting Friday, Nov. 25, and continuing until...
Phillips Elementary School honor rolls
BEAR CREEK - The following students made the honor rolls for the first nine weeks at Phillips Elementary School:. First grade:Ashlynn Ables, Kyrie Benefield, Ryleigh Hutcheson, Connor Mitchell, Jase Setliff, Reid Hodge, Avery Horner, Hudson Hulsey. Second grade: Andy Parker, Finley Martin, Easton McCullar. Third grade: Brody Bailey, Kamron Whitten,...
Double Springs Middle School honor rolls
DOUBLE SPRINGS - The following students made the honor rolls for the first quarter at Double Springs Middle School:. Fifth grade: Zebhirah Lee Crews, Kyra Elliott, Emily Ann Gable, Hunter Remington Glover, Jayden Dell Gravitt, Brayden Lee Kilgore, Jewel Victoria Melson, Adaleah Grace Morgan, Elizabeth Alleh Pagan, Leslie Kaylin Pimentel.
Advertisement for Bids - Haleyville Housing Authority
The Haleyville Housing Authority, Haleyville, Alabama, will receive bids for the 2022 Kitchen, Bath & Miscellaneous Renovations To Projects AL09P056003 & AL09P056005 # 1 at the Housing Authority located at 2601 Newburg Rd, Haleyville Alabama, until 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 20,2022 at which time they will be publicly opened and read.
Warm clothing drive underway at Haleyville Middle School
As temperatures become more seasonal, meaning cooler days and colder nights, a major mission is underway at Haleyville Middle School to collect warm clothing for students in need. The Haleyville Middle School Clothes Closet is the area of focus, as a drive is underway as the first project of the...
