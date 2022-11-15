Josh Emmett happy with interim title shot but goal remains Alexander Volkanovski: ‘That’s the champion’

Read full article on original website
Alexander Volkanovski ‘more than OK’ with interim featherweight title fight at UFC 284
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will be chasing history in February, and before that fight with Islam Makhachev happens for the lightweight title, two new contenders will battle it out for the interim 145-pound belt, which is something Volkanovski is happy about. Volkanovski will headline UFC 284 and challenge the...
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker stunned by ‘absolute giant’ Alex Pereira, feels new champ is still better matchup than Israel Adesanya
Robert Whittaker anticipates a major size difference should he be matched with Alex Pereira in the near future. The Brazilian kickboxing sensation captured UFC gold this past weekend at UFC 281 in only his fourth octagon appearance. Picking up the combat sports hat trick over Israel Adesanya, Pereira put away his rival in the fifth and final round of their main event tilt with a flurry of punches against the cage.
Houston Alexander remembers last unsanctioned bare-knuckle fight, the night he was shot and almost killed
Houston Alexander was never one to go looking for trouble. The UFC and Bellator veteran, who now calls BKFC home, has been fighting for most of his adult life. But he learned a very valuable lesson nearly 20 years ago, and that was that street fights are far more dangerous than anything he’ll ever do in a cage or ring.
Israel Adesanya says he’ll rematch Alex Pereira with or without the belt: ‘I’ll probably fight him 2 more times’
Israel Adesanya believes he and Alex Pereira are not done with each other. At UFC 281, Adesanya and Pereira faced off for the third time in combat sports, and once again, things did not end well for Adesanya. Though he was behind on the scorecards entering the final round, Pereira pulled off an incredible comeback, hurting Adesanya with a left hook and then pouring on shots until referee Marc Goddard jumped in for the standing TKO.
Usman Nurmagomedov wants to carry on legacy of uncle Abdulmanap by winning Bellator title
Usman Nurmagomedov definitely understands the weight that’s carried by his famous last name. The cousin of retired UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov — who now serves as Usman’s head coach — and nephew to the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the 24-year-old lightweight comes from a lineage known for creating champions. Sadly, Abdulmanap passed away in 2020, but Usman plans on fulfilling the promise his uncle saw in him when he battles Patricky Pitbull for the Bellator lightweight title at Bellator 288 on Friday.
UFC Vegas 65 Results: Lewis vs. Spivac
MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 65 results for the Lewis vs. Spivac fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 65 Twitter updates. In the main event, Derrick Lewis will try to end his two-fight skid against Sergei Spivac in a heavyweight contest. Spivac has won four of his past five fights.
Heck of a Morning: Does Colby Covington have to fight Khamzat Chimaev to get another UFC title shot?
With Colby Covington keeping the next move of his fighting career close to the vest, it appears the UFC is hoping to book a huge fight between the former interim champion and Khamzat Chimaev. In the current state of the welterweight division, does Covington need that fight to earn that third crack at undisputed gold?
Kiamrian Abbasov stripped of welterweight title after missing weight ahead of ONE on Prime Video 4
Kiamrian Abbasov failed to make weight ahead of his upcoming bout against Christian Lee at ONE on Prime Video 4 and as a result he’s been stripped of his welterweight title. ONE Championship officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Thursday. The fight will move forward as scheduled...
The MMA Hour with Dustin Poirier, Yair Rodriguez, Jason House in studio, and Renato Moicano
2:20 p.m.: - Renato Moicano will discuss his memorable post-fight chat at UFC 281 and what’s next for him. 2:45 p.m.: - Dustin Poirier returns to chat about his big win at UFC 281 over Michael Chandler and what’s next for him. 3:30 p.m.: The parlay pals make...
Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Greg Hardy live round-by-round updates for one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year at Misfits Boxing 3, which takes place Saturday night at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The main event is expected to begin around 11:30 p.m. ET...
UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results: Derrick Lewis, Serghei Spivac on point for heavyweight headliner
Derrick Lewis is ready for another heavyweight headliner. “The Black Beast” tipped the scales at 263 pounds at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 65, and opponent Serghei Spivac came in at 254 pounds, making Saturday’s main event official. It is the ninth main event of Lewis’ UFC career and the first for Spivac.
ONE on Prime 4 video: Christian Lee rallies, stops Kiamrian Abbasov to become champ-champ
Christian Lee is now a two-division ONE Championship titleholder after stopping Kiamrian Abbasov at ONE on Prime 4 in Singapore. Lee, moving up from the ONE lightweight (170 pounds) division he rules, battled exhaustion and near-stoppage in the opening frame to rally for TKO at 4:20 of Round 4. Abbasov...
Misfit Boxing 3 Results: Rahman vs. Hardy
MMA Fighting has Misfit Boxing 3 results, a live blog of the main event, and more from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night. In the main event, Hasim Rahman will square off against former UFC fighter Greg Hardy in a heavyweight contest. Rahman will take on the...
Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement bout vs. Ryan Bader for heavyweight title set for Bellator 290 on CBS
Fedor Emelianenko’s final fight of his legendary career will air on network television in the U.S. Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Friday that Emelianenko will face champion Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title at Bellator 290, which takes place Feb. 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The bout was first revealed by Bellator broadcast partner CBS Sports.
World MMA Awards 2022 announced for Dec. 8
This year’s World MMA Awards is set to go down next month. Fighters Only revealed on Wednesday that the 14th Annual World MMA Awards will take place on Dec. 8 at the SAHARA Las Vegas. Trophies will be awarded for Male and Female Fighter of the Year, Knockout and Submission of the Year, Fight of the Year, and media awards will be handed out as well.
Bellator 288 weigh-in video
MMA Fighting has Bellator 288 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. In the main event, light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov and Corey Anderson can weigh no more than 205 pounds, the limit for their title bout rematch. Their first meeting this past April ended in a no contest due to an accidental clash of heads, which mean Nemkov retained his title. This also serves as the conclusion to the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix.
Ilir Latifi suspended 3 months for failing to disclose staph infection in most recent UFC fight
UFC heavyweight Ilir Latifi has been suspended for three months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after he failed to disclose an infectious illness ahead of his most recent bout. The suspension was handed down during a monthly meeting on Wednesday. Latiifi will be eligible to compete again after Jan....
Tyson Nam vs. Bruno Silva set for March 11 UFC event
Flyweights Tyson Nam and Bruno Silva will face off at a yet-unannounced UFC event on March 11. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed the matchup to MMA Fighting. The event’s location and venue have not been finalized. Nam is three months removed from one his...
Marc Goddard to referee Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 at UFC 282
Veteran MMA referee Marc Goddard will be the third man in the cage for Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2, which headlines UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Nevada Athletic Commission on Wednesday voted unanimously to appoint Goddard, who will receive $2,500 for his work in the light heavyweight title fight.
Kai Kara-France vs. Alex Perez set for UFC 284
Flyweights Kai Kara-France and Alex Perez look to get back into title contention when the UFC returns to Australia in February. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Kara-France and Perez will compete at UFC 284, which takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia (due to the time difference, the pay-per-view card will air stateside on Feb. 11). MMA Junkie was first to report the bout.
