NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Brian Anderson and Luke Voit were among 83 players who became free agents Friday night when their former teams declined to offer them contracts for next season. Alex Reyes, Ryan Yarbrough and Jeimer Candelario also were cut loose ahead of baseball’s tender deadline, with clubs choosing to dump dozens of players who otherwise would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Aristides Aquino, Garrett Hampson, Adam Engel, Dominic Smith, Jorge Alfaro, Raimel Tapia and Erick Fedde hit the open market as well. Bellinger was by far the biggest name of the bunch.
You Can Soon Own The Atlanta Braves - Here's How
Liberty Media Corporation, the principal owner of the Atlanta Braves, announced its plans to split-off the Major League Baseball franchise and its associated real-estate development project into a publicly traded company on Thursday (November 17). “We plan to split off the Atlanta Braves into an asset-backed stock to better highlight...
Details of Warriors Team Meeting Revealed
The Golden State Warriors had a team meeting with difficult conversations
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing Arrested
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday (November 18) morning, hours after the team's road victory against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Downing, 42, was charged with DUI and speeding in Williamson County, a suburban area south of Nashville, the Williamson...
Eagles Adding Former Pro Bowler: Report
The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly reached an agreement with two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday (November 16). "Two-time Pro-Bowl DT Linval Joseph, the former [New York] Giants’ second-round pick who also played for the [Minnesota] Vikings...
