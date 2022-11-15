Read full article on original website
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Will Howard started for Kansas State against West Virginia, leading the Wildcats to a 48-31 victory on Saturday in Morgantown, following a leg injury suffered last week by starter Adrian Martinez. As Fitz explains, even when Martinez is available again for the Wildcats, there will be no controversy about who gets the start for the Wildcats if you ask the Cats' two QBs. Why? Because there's no room for selfishness in a friendship that shows support for each other no matter who is on the field for the offense.
Welcome to the GoPowercat.com Powercat Postgame Review Podcast featuring GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald and GPC football analyst Brien Hanley, a starting offensive lineman on the 1997 and 1998 K-State teams. Sitting in for Big B on this episode is GoPowercat's Ryan Gilbert as he and Fitz discuss Kansas State's wild 48-31 victory over West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown, W.Va., with quarterback Will Howard starting for an injured Adrian Martinez.
Following a 48-31 victory over West Virginia, Kansas State is just one victory away (or a Texas loss) from a spot in the Big 12 championship game. The Wildcats jumped out to a 14-0 lead early but the Mountaineers struck back with two-straight touchdowns. After that, though, Collin Klein's offense propelled the Wildcats to another road victory. Here are our top 10 performers in the victory over West Virginia.
College football fans can be a fickle bunch. Imagine, Midwesterners who turn up their noses at a December trip to warmer climes like San Antonio or Orlando. In the words of ESPN analyst Lee Corso … #$& that!. Thank you very much, Kansas State fans say. We’ll take New...
