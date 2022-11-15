ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Where Do the Osmonds Live? Inside the Gorgeous Homes of the Famous Siblings

The Osmonds flooded the airwaves with their catchy songs in the early ‘70s, becoming one of the bestselling music groups of all time. They got their start in Utah where they were raised by their parents, George Virl Osmond Sr. and Olive Osmond. Several of the famous siblings still call Utah home decades later.

Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie Osmond impressed the world with their musical talents with hits like “Down by the Lazy River” and “Crazy Horses.” Their brothers Virl and Tom, both born with hearing impairments, worked behind the scenes at their shows and are still their biggest supporters.

As the Osmonds toured the globe and built a musical empire that expanded overseas, they always had a special place in their hearts for Utah. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Marie and her husband, Steve Craig, enjoyed spending time together in their gorgeous home in the Beehive State. She shared some advice from her late father about enjoying time with her loved ones.

“It came from my father, who always used to tell us, ‘The most important work you will ever do is within the walls of your own home,’” the former talk show host told Digital Journal in April 2020. “I love what I do, and I am so grateful that I’m able to continue working safely from home, but it’s the work that I put into myself and into my beautiful family that will always bring me the most joy. That feels especially true right now.”

Not far from where his sister resides, Donny purchased a home with his longtime wife, Debbie Osmond. The pair raised their five sons in Provo, Utah. Now, they are enjoying their lives as grandparents to 13 little ones and cherish moments spent in their cozy abode.

“I have fruit trees that I planted in my orchard — one for each of my grandchildren,” Donny sweetly gushed to Closer in July 2021. “We have [an] apple, peach, nectarine, pear and cherry. When they come over, they like to go check their tree out.”

He also shared that hanging out in the garden is a great way for him to decompress in between his busy schedule.

“When I’m working really, really hard in the studio or I’m getting a little frustrated, I walk out, go in the garden, spend an hour and get back to nature,” the Dancing With the Stars winner added. “I built these massive waterfalls in my backyard, so I turn them on and I go to paradise.”

Keep scrolling to tour the homes of the Osmond siblings.

