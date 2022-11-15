ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?

I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 14, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license and possession of marijuana. Waddle was taken to the Saline County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From

I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
How Bad Is The Flu In Missouri Right Now?

There's been talk that this could be a rough flu season. So how bad is the flu right now in Missouri?. According to an infographic shared by the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services dated October 29, 2022. Not that bad actually. Their infographic showing how flu-like illnesses progressed throughout America shows Missouri at the threshold of moderate flu-like illness activity.
Voters Approve Recreational Marijuana In Missouri

Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters rejected legalization proposals in Tuesday's...
