Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?
I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
MSHP, MoDOT to Continue ‘Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort’
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation continue a special education and enforcement campaign titled, “Show-Me Zero Fatality Reduction Effort,” aimed at reducing fatalities on Missouri’s highway. This campaign which began in April 2022, shines a light on drivers who are impaired, distracted,...
Missouri’s Property Taxes Higher This Year Than In Years Past. Not Cool
If any of you have ever paid off a car, and no longer have a monthly payment, you know the joy of it. Today however I was reminded that the state of Missouri views that accomplishment as property. I had not remembered that fact from my previous 4+ years of living in the state. Well that property tax bill arrived today for me, and it will be for many of you very soon.
Missouri Woman Sues Walmart Over Prenatal Acetaminophen Exposure
The article on the Fox 4 Kansas City website about a Missouri woman suing Walmart for failing to warn about the dangers of prenatal acetaminophen exposure piqued my interest. Yet, like a lot of stories, that on their face seem simple, there's a lot more to the story than the television station lays out.
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license and possession of marijuana. Waddle was taken to the Saline County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
Want An Ultimate Fall Getaway? Try These 10 Cozy Missouri Cabins
You still have some time for a fall getaway, or maybe throw caution to the wind and plan a winter one. Have you ever wanted to own or rent a cabin in the woods? Someplace where you can go for a little isolation? Missouri State Parks have you covered. Here are 10 cozy cabins for you to check out.
In Missouri Is It Legal To Warm Your Car If You Aren’t In It?
Yesterday was the first day this fall/winter that I had to turn the defroster on, in my vehicle. We know that eventually winter will be here and we will have to deal with it. Where I live, I am at the mercy of the elements. No garage for me, so...
Can A Parent Give Their Child A Glass of Wine in Missouri and Illinois?
At some point in my early adult years. Think under 21 but out of high school, my parents didn't really seem to mind if I enjoyed an occasional alcoholic beverage. It got me thinking can you legally give your child a glass of wine with dinner? Or share a beer with your son or daughter while watching the game on television?
What Town You Say The Rudest People In Missouri Come From
I recently featured fill in a blank question of the day on our Facebook page that asked people where the rudest people in Missouri come from. Here's what you told me. I figured the winner would either be Kansas City or St. Louis because those are the closest big cities. I wasn't wrong either. St. Louis got the most mentions of the post. That said, Kansas City made the list but wasn't in the top three or four cities listed. Like many places on the list, one person cited it.
How Bad Is The Flu In Missouri Right Now?
There's been talk that this could be a rough flu season. So how bad is the flu right now in Missouri?. According to an infographic shared by the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services dated October 29, 2022. Not that bad actually. Their infographic showing how flu-like illnesses progressed throughout America shows Missouri at the threshold of moderate flu-like illness activity.
Voters Approve Recreational Marijuana In Missouri
Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters rejected legalization proposals in Tuesday's...
Missouri Says Yes To Marijuana And KC Police Funding. So Now What?
Hope all of you who are reading this were registered to vote, and went out and exercised your right to do so. No matter what political side of the spectrum you are on, voting is important. You had 4 amendments to vote for on this midterm ballot. Our state voted 'YES' for two of them. What happens now? I will try and break it down.
Condemned Missouri Man Asks Supreme Court To Intervene
A Missouri man sentenced to death for killing a police officer in a fit of rage over his brother's death is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution planned for later this month, in part because the man was a teenager at the time of the killing. Kevin...
Light Up West Central Mo. in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
