peakofohio.com
United Way Radiothon raises close to $9,000
The 8th annual Live United Radiothon was held Friday morning on 98.3 WPKO. The radiothon benefits the United Way of Logan County. Executive Director Dave Bezusko brought in several local agencies who benefit from United Way dollars while volunteers took pledges during the three-hour event. United Way funded agencies that...
peakofohio.com
Recorder Recognized At State Conference
County Recorder Pat Myers just returned from attending the 96th Annual Winter Conference of the Ohio Recorder’s Association (ORA) held in Columbus, Ohio. While there, she received the “Gold Quill” award which is the highest honor one can receive through the Association based on your service to your county and the Association.
Urbana Citizen
TIS cuts ribbon on new facility
The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16 for True Inspection Services. True Inspection Services, LLC (TIS) is a certified engineering and construction management firm specializing in construction inspection and management services. TIS recently renovated and moved into the former Johnson Manufacturing building on Miami St. Learn more by visiting https://tisllc.com/.
wktn.com
ODOT District 1 Seeking Comments For Proposed Projects
LIMA, Ohio (Nov. 15, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1, in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Executive Order 11988, is seeking public comments regarding the following proposed projects:. ALLEN COUNTY. State Route 117 small bridge and culvert replacement (PID: 107835) –...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Literal and Figurative Log Jams
MARYSVILLE – The issue of log jams along Mill Creek has become a more and more popular subject among local governments recently, some of which are in sore need of being removed. Today was no different as the Union County Board of Commissioners heard all about it at its regular meeting this morning.
peakofohio.com
WL-S Superintendent Hissong updates board on upcoming field house
The West Liberty-Salem Board of Education met in regular session Wednesday evening. Superintendent Kraig Hissong updated the board on the progress of the upcoming field house. Next up on the agenda, the board approved the resignation of several employees, for the purpose of retirement. Linda Herr, district transportation supervisor, will...
UPDATE: Love’s ‘resolving the issue’ with owners of vehicles damaged at Clark County travel stop
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATED @ 7:21 p.m.:. A manager with the Love’s Family of Companies said the company “is resolving the issue with impacted customers” who told News Center 7 they believed their vehicles were breaking down because of a mistake in the fuel used at the Love’s station off Interstate 70 in Clark County.
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
UPDATE: Power restored to most in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 2:16 p.m.:. Power has been restored to most AES Ohio customers in Greene County after an outage Wednesday. As of 2:16 p.m., only 21 AES Ohio customers are currently without power. UPDATED @ 1:10 p.m.:. Over 2,000 AES Ohio customers are currently without power...
dayton.com
Dayton, Bellefontaine restaurants recognized as Ohio’s Best
The Ohio Restaurant Association (ORA) has announced the winners of its annual Industry Awards Celebration, highlighting the best and brightest in the state’s restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry. Amar India Restaurant, located at 7070 Miller Lane in Dayton, was recognized as Best Restaurant South, and Iron City Sports Bar,...
Times-Bulletin
Firefighters from 4 departments respond to house fire
VENEDOCIA — Firefighters from four departments — Middle Point, Ohio City, Delphos, and Van Wert — responded to a house fire at 15118 Main St. in Venedocia early Wednesday morning. Units from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office and CERT were also at the scene. Reportedly no one was home at the time of the fire and a neighbor called in after spotting smoke. The fire is under investigation. (DHI Media/Sherry Missler)
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 20-Nov. 3
Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, won judgment against Mary J. Egri, Lima, and Panther Recoveries, LLC, Tiffin, in the amount of $6,646.78 as of May 24 plus any additional amounts accruing thereafter for delinquent taxes and assessments. Nov. 8. Jennifer Lawyer, Pandora, and Joshua Lawyer, Amherst, were granted a...
wyso.org
Springfield to build Melody Parks housing project
The project will bring up to 1,250 housing units over the course of a decade, as well as about 500,000 square feet of commercial space for its first phase. That could grow to as much as 1 million square feet of commercial space in future phases of the project. It...
hometownstations.com
Several local schools go into lockdown after statewide active shooter hoax
WEST CENTRAL OHIO (WLIO) - The news began breaking mid-morning and it sent local law enforcement, medical, and fire agencies into action. A community's worst nightmare, an active shooter call to a school. It turns out, several local school districts were included in what was determined to be a statewide hoax involving a false threat.
Multiple vehicles slide off I-75 near Miami-Shelby County line
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple vehicles have reportedly slid off I-75 near the Miami-Shelby County line due to icy road conditions Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Patrol, at least four vehicles slid off I-75 before exit 90 on both sides of the interstate near the Miami-Shelby County line just after 5:30 a.m. Friday. […]
peakofohio.com
Potential school threat handled quickly at Indian Lake High School
A potential school threat was handled quickly Thursday morning at Indian Lake High School. School administrators were notified of the potential social media threat involving a student at ILHS at the start of the school day. School Resource Officer Logan Miller, the Washington Township Police Department, and school administrators immediately...
peakofohio.com
Local students honored on new Wall of Fame
Local students were honored on a new Wall of Fame at Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken in Bellefontaine Tuesday evening. The idea for this Wall of Fame came from Bellefontaine Police Chief Brandon Standley. Chief Standley, along with the BPD, teamed up with Lee’s Chicken and V-Teck Communications to introduce...
dayton.com
Voltzy’s has new winter location, bigger plans for future
Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand is setting up shop at Action Sports Center this winter while owner Sammy Bowman works on revitalizing the establishment’s former trailer. Bowman took over Voltzy’s Root Beer Stand, previously located at 4668 N. Springboro Pike in Moraine, after its beloved founder and owner of more than 32 years, Rick Volz, died in February 2021. Just as Bowman had worked to get the Moraine restaurant back open that summer, she learned the building’s lease would be terminated.
Walmart unveils ‘Store of the Future’ in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Take out your wallets and head on over to a local Walmart, as it has been remodeled, just in time for Black Friday shoppers. According to a release, the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek has been remodeled and officials call it the ‘Store of the Future”. A re-grand opening ceremony with a […]
Springfield narrows search for next police chief
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield city officials have narrowed down their search for the city’s next police chief. News Center 7 previously reported that 29 applications were submitted by the city’s deadline. Officials said three additional applications were submitted after the Oct. 28 deadline. Bryan Heck, Springfield City Manager,...
