Your Favorite Chocolate was Probably made in Illinois
You may still have some of your Halloween candy stashed away to help get you through the cold fall days. Next time you grab a piece of candy from that stash check the label on the candy and see where it was made, the location might surprise you... I was...
Chicago’s Christkindlmarket named one of the Best in the US
If you are looking for a unique holiday shopping experience that includes specialty gifts, drinks, and delicious food. Then you need to head to Chicago for the annual Christkindlmarket, a market that was just named one of the best in the entire country. According to the travel website travelawaits.com, Chicago's...
Skokie woman killed in I-55 wrong way crash near Springfield; driver charged with 1st degree murder
Lauren Wegner of Skokie was killed in a wrong way crash on I-55 near Springfield on November 8; her parents said she was on her way to see friends.
You Won’t Believe How These Illinois Thieves Broke Into Gun Store
These thieves in Illinois used a very unique method to break into a gun shop to steal weapons. Nearly two dozen guns were stolen from an Oak Forest gun shop. Oak Forest police released surveillance photos showing the suspects wearing stocking caps and masks. Illinois Thieves Use Unusual Method To...
Illinois State Trooper’s squad car struck in Scott’s Law crash
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was investigating a traffic crash on I-290 on Tuesday when the squad car was hit by a Chevy Silverado. According to the Illinois State Police, the trooper was at the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Pulaski Road around 10:20 p.m. when the pickup truck failed to […]
Watch Illinois Amazon Guy Get Outsmarted by a Chicken Named Fancy
This is the favorite thing I've seen on the internet in weeks. It's the saga of one Amazon driver in Illinois who could not find a way to outsmart a chicken named Fancy. According to the video description, this fun chicken versus man moment happened last Friday in Minooka, Illinois. Here's the backstory of this riotous frolic:
newschannel20.com
Man charged with murder in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Auburn man has been indicted on six counts, including murder, after a deadly crash on I-55 last week. Shane Woods is accused of driving the wrong way on I-55 near mile marker 89 in Sangamon County on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Four vehicles were involved...
Did You Know Chicago Has a Diabolical Medieval Torture Museum?
I came upon this place in Chicago by accident. It's one of the most unusual museums you'll ever witness as it documents some of the most diabolical ways that human beings have tortured others throughout history especially during medieval times. When I first saw mention of a torture place in...
wlds.com
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage
An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
KMOV
Illinois State Police update language of FOID card clear and present danger rule
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police have updated language in an emergency rule pertaining to clear and present danger reporting and FOID cards. State lawmakers initially approved the rule in August addressing a loophole that came to light after the Highland Park mass shooting. ISP Director Brendan Kelly said...
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
