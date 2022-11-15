Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Scott G. Willecke, 52, Manitowoc, bail jumping and possession of THC (2nd+offense) on 4/20/22, Guilty plea, Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail on each count concurrent with each other, under the Huber Law, commencing 12-06-2022 by 6 p.m. The defendant has two (2) days sentence credit. Court imposes costs of $873 to be paid by 01-08-2023 or 18 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
seehafernews.com
Two in Custody In Child Death Investigation Appear in Manitowoc County Circuit Court
Bail is set at $10,000 cash each for two adults arrested last week in connection with the recent death of a young child. 34-year-old Catherine D. Carter of Manitowoc is charged with neglecting a child, two misdemeanor counts of child neglect, possession of MDMA with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place,
radioplusinfo.com
11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide
A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
seehafernews.com
Appleton Man Sentenced for 2020 Fatal Drunk Driving Crash
An Appleton man will be spending 16 years in prison after being convicted in a fatal drunk driving crash. Terral Wallace was found guilty due to a no-contest plea for the crash that occurred on I-41 near Scheuring Road on April 26th, 2020. One person was killed in the crash...
seehafernews.com
Court Proceedings Remain on Hold for Man Connected to Green Bay Homicide
A man connected to the death of Randall Denny on the west side of Green Bay is still waiting to have his day in court. 35-year-old Jacob Ventura was arrested five months ago, but he reportedly has not found an attorney, so his preliminary hearing continues to be delayed. Generally,...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies investigating ‘forcible entry’ at a Manitowoc County bar and grill
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify a person who was seen ‘forcibly’ entering a bar and grill in eastern Wisconsin. Authorities say that the individual was seen on surveillance footage during the morning hours of November...
seehafernews.com
Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Appleton
Police in Appleton are investigating a suspicious death. According to police reports, some relatives of a homeowner in the 700 block of West Summer Street arrived at the home at around 11:30 yesterday and found the individual was dead. The investigators do not believe it was a suicide, so they...
Discussing homeowner liability as charges possible in Pulaski bonfire incident
We spoke in general with Janssen Law attorney Ryan Froelich about what kind of liability someone could face in connection with a gathering at their house.
wtaq.com
Little To No Progress In Green Bay Murder Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly five months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held – something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Suspect in Bar Theft Case
The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual caught on camera stealing from a bar. The suspect was seen breaking into at Bar-None, located outside of Two Rivers on Highway 310 at around 2:15 Tuesday morning. The individual then took cash...
Fox11online.com
Man charged with obstruction in case of recently discovered murder victim's remains
CHILTON (WLUK) -- Although hiding a corpse charges were dismissed earlier this year against John Andrews in connection with remains found at High Cliff State Park, Andrews now faces a charge of obstructing an officer for allegedly lying to police. Starkie Swenson was killed in 1983. Andrews was convicted in...
wtaq.com
Double Homicide Trial Is Set To Begin
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A trial is scheduled to start today for an Omro man who allegedly killed his wife and a witness to the murder. Andrew Clark allegedly shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020.
wapl.com
Man arrested in Clintonville drug bust
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A routine traffic stop leads to a sizeable drug bust in Clintonville. Police say an officer stopped a car for expired license plates along Waupaca Street on Saturday. A canine unit was brought in and alerted on parts of the vehicle. A full search turned up...
Fox11online.com
17-year-old arrested for string of Grand Chute vehicle, gun thefts
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A 17-year-old from Grand Chute is in jail following the investigation of a string of stolen vehicles, which included the theft of several guns and thousands of dollars worth of property. The Grand Chute Police Department says it's received an increased number of calls during overnight...
UPDATE - Green Bay Police: Bobcat worth $50,000 found after being stolen
The Green Bay Police Department says a Bobcat worth approximately $50,000 was stolen from the Triangle Sports Area, and is asking for the public's help in locating the construction equipment.
Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion
Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials are asking prosecutors to charge a 17-year-old from Green Bay with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. A 16-year-old Pulaski boy could face the same charges in juvenile court. Authorities say they also plan to ask for charges against the homeowner who was present at the Town of Maple Grove party. Officials say as many as 40 people may have been hurt when a drum partially filed with gas and diesel fuel was tossed into the fire and exploded Oct. 14.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Significant’ amount of drugs found at Wrightstown home near a school, woman taken into custody
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – After a woman in Wrightstown was pulled over during a traffic stop, authorities found drugs not only in her vehicle but at her residence. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, a 29-year-old woman was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The woman allegedly resisted arrest and authorities found drugs in the vehicle.
WBAY Green Bay
Grand Chute police: 17-year-old jailed after series of car and gun thefts
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say they’re holding a local 17-year-old in the county jail after a series of vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles since November 4. Police say between Nov. 4 and Nov. 12, four vehicles were reported stolen. In addition, there were numerous...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Chute PD take two into custody following string of car break-ins
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody, including a 17-year-old, in connection to several car break-ins in Outagamie County. According to a press release from the Grand Chute Police Department, over the past several weeks, officers have responded to increased calls for service relating to stolen vehicles and car thefts during overnight hours.
Comments / 0