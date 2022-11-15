ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Scott G. Willecke, 52, Manitowoc, bail jumping and possession of THC (2nd+offense) on 4/20/22, Guilty plea, Court sentences defendant to twenty (20) days Manitowoc County Jail on each count concurrent with each other, under the Huber Law, commencing 12-06-2022 by 6 p.m. The defendant has two (2) days sentence credit. Court imposes costs of $873 to be paid by 01-08-2023 or 18 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

11-17-22 fdl woman charged with attempted homicide

A Fond du Lac woman accused of trying to kill her fiance has been charged with attempted homicide. Twenty two year old Danielle Goodacre has made her initial Fond du Lac court appearance on multiple charges including domestic-attempted homicide and strangulation-suffocation. Bail was set at $40,000 cash. Fond du Lac police chief Aaron Goldstein says Goodacre called the dispatch center early Sunday morning to report that she had tried to kill her 27 year old boyfriend following an argument at a South Main Street apartment. Goldstein says the victim is going to be okay and did not need to be transported to the hospital.
seehafernews.com

Appleton Man Sentenced for 2020 Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

An Appleton man will be spending 16 years in prison after being convicted in a fatal drunk driving crash. Terral Wallace was found guilty due to a no-contest plea for the crash that occurred on I-41 near Scheuring Road on April 26th, 2020. One person was killed in the crash...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Appleton

Police in Appleton are investigating a suspicious death. According to police reports, some relatives of a homeowner in the 700 block of West Summer Street arrived at the home at around 11:30 yesterday and found the individual was dead. The investigators do not believe it was a suicide, so they...
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Little To No Progress In Green Bay Murder Case

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly five months after he was charged in connection with a west-side murder, Jacob Ventura still does not have an attorney and a preliminary hearing has not been held – something usually required within 10 days. Ventura, 35, is charged with being party...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Double Homicide Trial Is Set To Begin

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A trial is scheduled to start today for an Omro man who allegedly killed his wife and a witness to the murder. Andrew Clark allegedly shot and killed his wife, Melissa Clark, and another man, Lavar Wallace, at an Omro home on Oct. 21, 2020.
OMRO, WI
wapl.com

Man arrested in Clintonville drug bust

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A routine traffic stop leads to a sizeable drug bust in Clintonville. Police say an officer stopped a car for expired license plates along Waupaca Street on Saturday. A canine unit was brought in and alerted on parts of the vehicle. A full search turned up...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
Fox11online.com

17-year-old arrested for string of Grand Chute vehicle, gun thefts

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A 17-year-old from Grand Chute is in jail following the investigation of a string of stolen vehicles, which included the theft of several guns and thousands of dollars worth of property. The Grand Chute Police Department says it's received an increased number of calls during overnight...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion

Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials are asking prosecutors to charge a 17-year-old from Green Bay with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. A 16-year-old Pulaski boy could face the same charges in juvenile court. Authorities say they also plan to ask for charges against the homeowner who was present at the Town of Maple Grove party. Officials say as many as 40 people may have been hurt when a drum partially filed with gas and diesel fuel was tossed into the fire and exploded Oct. 14.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Significant’ amount of drugs found at Wrightstown home near a school, woman taken into custody

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – After a woman in Wrightstown was pulled over during a traffic stop, authorities found drugs not only in her vehicle but at her residence. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, a 29-year-old woman was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The woman allegedly resisted arrest and authorities found drugs in the vehicle.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grand Chute PD take two into custody following string of car break-ins

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody, including a 17-year-old, in connection to several car break-ins in Outagamie County. According to a press release from the Grand Chute Police Department, over the past several weeks, officers have responded to increased calls for service relating to stolen vehicles and car thefts during overnight hours.
GRAND CHUTE, WI

