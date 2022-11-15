ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender

The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo had incident with Montrezl Harrell prior to ladder video

More context is emerging about the viral video of Giannis Antetokounmpo pushing down a ladder on Friday night, and it is bizarre context at that. The Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo was seen in a fan-filmed video getting into it with an arena employee following Friday’s loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia. Antetokounmpo returned to the court after the game to work on his free throws and angrily pushed down a ladder that the employee had positioned in front of the basket.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Zach LaVine frustrated by late-game benching

Bulls star Zach LaVine was on the bench for the final three minutes and 43 seconds of the team’s 108-107 loss to Orlando on Friday and was “obviously frustrated” when he spoke to reporters after the game about the decision, writes K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks

Zach LaVine is far from being in a great place in his career at the moment. The Chicago Bulls have started the season 6-10, and are struggling to get wins. Lonzo Ball's injury issues have been a lot worse than initially expected, and LaVine isn't playing at the level he was expected to especially after he signed a massive new deal with the Bulls.
Yardbarker

Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
MEMPHIS, NY
Yardbarker

Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation

More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Responds To Being Called A Liar On Social Media

LeBron James might be one of the greatest NBA players to ever step onto a court but he's also a calculated businessman that holds immense pride in how people perceive him. Having the prime of his career in the social media age means that LeBron is seen very often on Twitter and Instagram posts about stuff.
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks silence after ladder incident

Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn negative attention for an incident after his Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, but the Bucks star does not feel he did anything wrong. Antetokounmpo shot poorly at the free-throw line (4-of-15) in the game and was frustrated with his...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Suns Showing Trade Interest in These Three Players

The Phoenix Suns are certainly one team to follow as the regular season chugs along and the trade deadline grows closer. It's easy to like your team when you haven't played a game yet, but as we inch closer towards the New Year, franchises are starting to figure out if their squads have matched expectations on paper.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy