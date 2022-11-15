Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Revealed That He Was Angry At Shaquille O'Neal For Saying The Lakers Only Won 3 Rings Because Of Him
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a phenomenal team in the NBA. Of course, we need to count out their current form as they have been struggling a lot since the era of Jeanie Buss began. But prior to that, the Purple and Gold were always one of the top teams in the league.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Yardbarker
Report: Jae Crowder Three Team Trade Fell Apart: Bucks Are Most Likely Destination
The Suns have been looking to trade Crowder ever since the beginning of the offseason as soon as they made Cam Johnson the starter going into this year. There have been rumors surfacing of teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers being interested in the veteran player. There are...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo had incident with Montrezl Harrell prior to ladder video
More context is emerging about the viral video of Giannis Antetokounmpo pushing down a ladder on Friday night, and it is bizarre context at that. The Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo was seen in a fan-filmed video getting into it with an arena employee following Friday’s loss to the 76ers in Philadelphia. Antetokounmpo returned to the court after the game to work on his free throws and angrily pushed down a ladder that the employee had positioned in front of the basket.
Yardbarker
Zach LaVine frustrated by late-game benching
Bulls star Zach LaVine was on the bench for the final three minutes and 43 seconds of the team’s 108-107 loss to Orlando on Friday and was “obviously frustrated” when he spoke to reporters after the game about the decision, writes K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.
Yardbarker
Former Executive Says Kobe Bryant Could Have Been Drafted By The Brooklyn Nets In 1996
Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players of all time, and there's no doubt that he is one of the best players to ever put on a Los Angeles Lakers uniform. He is generally considered a top 5 player in league history, and his five championships are a testament to his ability.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Create Superstar Backcourt With Luka Doncic On Mavericks
Zach LaVine is far from being in a great place in his career at the moment. The Chicago Bulls have started the season 6-10, and are struggling to get wins. Lonzo Ball's injury issues have been a lot worse than initially expected, and LaVine isn't playing at the level he was expected to especially after he signed a massive new deal with the Bulls.
Yardbarker
Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
Father Time appears to be catching up with LeBron James this season. The King has been playing at the highest level for 20 years, and even at 37, he remains one of the best players in the association. Bron won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and still wants to add more silverware to his cabinets.
Yardbarker
Phil Jackson Made Dennis Rodman Apologize To Scottie Pippen Before He Joined Chicago Bulls
Dennis Rodman became a legend on two teams in the NBA, first the Detroit Pistons, where he embraced his Bad Boy role and then the Chicago Bulls, where his eccentric personality, wild nightlife and the talent he had to get rebounds made him one of the most iconic players of all time.
Yardbarker
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
Yardbarker
LeBron James Responds To Being Called A Liar On Social Media
LeBron James might be one of the greatest NBA players to ever step onto a court but he's also a calculated businessman that holds immense pride in how people perceive him. Having the prime of his career in the social media age means that LeBron is seen very often on Twitter and Instagram posts about stuff.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo breaks silence after ladder incident
Giannis Antetokounmpo has drawn negative attention for an incident after his Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-102 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night, but the Bucks star does not feel he did anything wrong. Antetokounmpo shot poorly at the free-throw line (4-of-15) in the game and was frustrated with his...
Yardbarker
Lakers Guard Lonnie Walker IV Calls Out The Haters, Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Ego
Coming off their fourth win of the season and their second straight, the Los Angeles Lakers are finally showing some signs of life after an 0-5 start to the season. Most of the credit for this win streak goes to Anthony Davis, who has carried the Lakers on both ends of the floor since LeBron James went down with an injury earlier in the season.
Yardbarker
Report: Suns Showing Trade Interest in These Three Players
The Phoenix Suns are certainly one team to follow as the regular season chugs along and the trade deadline grows closer. It's easy to like your team when you haven't played a game yet, but as we inch closer towards the New Year, franchises are starting to figure out if their squads have matched expectations on paper.
Yardbarker
'They Got Really, Really Screwed': Eastern Conference Executive Says The Nets Got Ripped Off In James Harden Trade
In Brooklyn, Kevin Durant and the Nets are fighting to stay afloat after a slow start to the season. Amid Kyrie's suspension and Ben Simmons' slow return to form, KD has been left to go to war on his own, and things have been pretty up and down since. Looking...
Comments / 0